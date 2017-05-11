Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
08:27, 24 December 2017 Sunday
America-Canada
Update: 10:25, 13 December 2017 Wednesday

  • Share
Jones wins US Senate seat in rebuke of Trump
Jones wins US Senate seat in rebuke of Trump

Defeat leaves Republicans with razor thin 51-49 majority in Senate

World Bulletin / News Desk

Democratic candidate Doug Jones claimed victory over his Republican opponent in Alabama on Tuesday night for a highly-coveted Senate seat in a stunning rebuke of President Donald Trump.

Jones eked out a narrow victory over judge Roy Moore whom Trump endorsed in the run up to the election in a last-ditch effort to protect the narrow Republican hold in the Senate, despite a myriad of sexual abuse allegations against Moore, including some that alleged impropriety with minors.

With the defeat, Republicans hold a razor thin 51-49 majority in the Senate, and are now saddled with an even tougher prospect in implementing Trump's legislative agenda.

"I am truly, truly overwhelmed," Jones declared at a campaign rally in the staunchly conservative Republican state. "I have always believed that the people of Alabama have more in common than divides us. We have shown, not just around the state of Alabama, but we have shown the country the way we can be unified."

Jones claimed the first Republican defeat in a Senate race in Alabama in nearly 25 years in a major defeat for Trump and some Republican officials who stood by Moore in the hopes of ensuring a greater share of Senate seats.

Jones, the former U.S. attorney who famously prosecuted Ku Klux Klan members for their part in a deadly firebombing of a black church in 1963 that killed four young girls said, "this entire race has been about dignity and respect. This campaign has been about the rule of law. This campaign has been about common courtesy and decency, and making sure everyone in this state, regardless of which zip code you live in, is going to get a fair shake in life".

Republicans are now faced with a major dilemma after Trump chose to endorse Moore despite the allegations he is facing and the judge's controversial opinions on gays, Muslims and slavery. Trump had already been mired in historically low opinion poll approval ratings.

"Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump previously endorsed the Republican candidate for Virginia's governorship in a bid that was ultimately futile, and seen as a referendum on the American president.

The stakes are further heightened for the 2018 Senate races where a third of seats will be up for contention, and where Democrats could tip the chamber's scales.

Moore's spoke to supporters late Tuesday and quotes Bible verses but did not concede defeat, instead he called for a recount of the vote.

"When the vote is this close it is not over," Moore said/ "We've been painted in an unfavorable and unfaithful light. We've been put in a hole, if you will."

 

 

 



Related US Trump
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

Since Friday, 3 Palestinians were martyred in Gaza Strip alone
Iraq 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul
Iraq: 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul

Since Aug. 31 declaration that Mosul is ISIL-free, occasional security operations still sweep up sleeper cells
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N Korea
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N. Korea

Resolution 'sends the unambiguous message to Pyongyang that further defiance will invite further punishment,' US says
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes

28-year-old Palestinian man was injured during last Sunday's rallies against US President Donald Trump's Jerusalem decision
Peru s president survives impeachment bid
Peru’s president survives impeachment bid

Opposition lawmakers demanded Congress ‘decline the permanent moral inability of’ Kuczynski
UN member states NGOs slam Trump's aid threats
UN member states, NGOs slam Trump's aid threats

UN member states continue to react against U.S. President Trump's threat to cut aids, describe it as 'unacceptable'
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan

US vice president made surprise visit to Afghanistan late on Thursday
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats

UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats
Solidarity demonstrations have bolstered Palestinians
'Solidarity demonstrations have bolstered Palestinians’

Palestinian scholar says Turkey is core of current Palestinian uprising
UN set to vote on Trump's Jerusalem Qudus move
UN set to vote on Trump's Jerusalem (Qudus) move

In rare emergency session on Jerusalem, full 193-member UN General Assembly expected to overwhelmingly oppose US move
Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit
Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit

Turkey’s ambassador to Canada says nations that fought in 1950-53 Korea War also invited
Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote
Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote

'We’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don't care,' Trump warns
29 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli army
29 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli army

One injured by live bullet and others from rubber-coated bullets, tear gas inhalation and beatings by Israeli soldiers  
Palestinian prisoners to boycott Israeli courts in 2018
Palestinian prisoners to boycott Israeli courts in 2018

Nearly 500 Palestinians under ‘administrative detention’ to boycott Israeli courts, says Palestinian Prisoners Society
Trump slams attack on Saudi Arabia in call with king
Trump slams attack on Saudi Arabia in call with king

US says missile attack on Saudi capital was 'enabled by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps'
US companies announce wage hikes following tax bill
US companies announce wage hikes following tax bill

Immediately after Republicans in Congress pass tax bill, companies like AT&T announce higher wages and bonuses

News

Money, intimidation cannot buy will, Erdogan tells US
Money intimidation cannot buy will Erdogan tells US

Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

UN member states, NGOs slam Trump's aid threats
UN member states NGOs slam Trump's aid threats

Turkish premier criticizes Trump's threat to UN members
Turkish premier criticizes Trump's threat to UN members

Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote
Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote

Turkish deputy PM slams Trump's threat to cut aid
Turkish deputy PM slams Trump's threat to cut aid

Malaysian PM calls on Muslims to unite over Jerusalem
Malaysian PM calls on Muslims to unite over Jerusalem

US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote, Turkish PM says
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote Turkish PM says

US may recognize Israel as Jewish state: Hamas chief
US may recognize Israel as Jewish state Hamas chief

US to supply Ukraine with 'defensive capabilities'
US to supply Ukraine with 'defensive capabilities'

N.Korea poses 'substantial' threat to U.S.: Kim
N Korea poses 'substantial' threat to U S Kim

Turkish parliament welcomes UN's decision on US move
Turkish parliament welcomes UN's decision on US move






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 