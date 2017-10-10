Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
08:27, 24 December 2017 Sunday
America-Canada
Update: 14:22, 13 December 2017 Wednesday

  • Share
Americans oppose Trump's Jerusalem decision
Americans oppose Trump's Jerusalem decision

Nearly 63 percent of 2,000 American participants oppose moving US Embassy to Jerusalem, survey indicates

World Bulletin / News Desk

Amid the ongoing criticism of the U.S. move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a majority of Americans who Anadolu Agency interviewed in Washington opposed the decision, saying it would push the Middle East further into conflict.

“I am deeply disappointed in the decision,” a former banker, Tim McKeel, 67, told Anadolu Agency, adding it was a poor choice to take over Palestinian land without more negotiations.

“Of course we have to have some new ideas to be able to solve this problem but this was a new idea in the wrong direction,” he said.

“So I am deeply saddened that President [Donald] Trump’s voice has complicated things. Sad, sad, sad,” McKeel said.

Last week, Trump announced his decision -- despite widespread opposition across the Middle East -- to formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Describing Trump’s decision as a poke to a hornet's nest, realtor Luanne Christian, 43, said it would not help anyone to move toward peace.

“It was a very narrow-minded decision and it will definitely increase tension between both sides,” Christian continued. “If there is ever going to be a solution and peace, we have to not take sides.”

She emphasized that the international community has to bring people together to talk and put pressure on the Trump administration in order to control further tension.

“I think that Trump is pandering to his political base. He knows that he is slipping in the polls. But this is the wrong way to go about trying to regain his credibility with the American people,” Christian added.

Trump’s announcement sparked strong condemnation from around the world, including Turkey, the EU and the UN.



Related US jerusalem Trump
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

Since Friday, 3 Palestinians were martyred in Gaza Strip alone
Iraq 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul
Iraq: 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul

Since Aug. 31 declaration that Mosul is ISIL-free, occasional security operations still sweep up sleeper cells
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N Korea
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N. Korea

Resolution 'sends the unambiguous message to Pyongyang that further defiance will invite further punishment,' US says
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes

28-year-old Palestinian man was injured during last Sunday's rallies against US President Donald Trump's Jerusalem decision
Peru s president survives impeachment bid
Peru’s president survives impeachment bid

Opposition lawmakers demanded Congress ‘decline the permanent moral inability of’ Kuczynski
UN member states NGOs slam Trump's aid threats
UN member states, NGOs slam Trump's aid threats

UN member states continue to react against U.S. President Trump's threat to cut aids, describe it as 'unacceptable'
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan

US vice president made surprise visit to Afghanistan late on Thursday
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats

UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats
Solidarity demonstrations have bolstered Palestinians
'Solidarity demonstrations have bolstered Palestinians’

Palestinian scholar says Turkey is core of current Palestinian uprising
UN set to vote on Trump's Jerusalem Qudus move
UN set to vote on Trump's Jerusalem (Qudus) move

In rare emergency session on Jerusalem, full 193-member UN General Assembly expected to overwhelmingly oppose US move
Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit
Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit

Turkey’s ambassador to Canada says nations that fought in 1950-53 Korea War also invited
Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote
Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote

'We’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don't care,' Trump warns
29 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli army
29 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli army

One injured by live bullet and others from rubber-coated bullets, tear gas inhalation and beatings by Israeli soldiers  
Palestinian prisoners to boycott Israeli courts in 2018
Palestinian prisoners to boycott Israeli courts in 2018

Nearly 500 Palestinians under ‘administrative detention’ to boycott Israeli courts, says Palestinian Prisoners Society
Trump slams attack on Saudi Arabia in call with king
Trump slams attack on Saudi Arabia in call with king

US says missile attack on Saudi capital was 'enabled by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps'
US companies announce wage hikes following tax bill
US companies announce wage hikes following tax bill

Immediately after Republicans in Congress pass tax bill, companies like AT&T announce higher wages and bonuses

News

Malaysian PM calls on Muslims to unite over Jerusalem
Malaysian PM calls on Muslims to unite over Jerusalem

Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote, Turkish PM says
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote Turkish PM says

Afghan parliament hails UN resolution on Jerusalem
Afghan parliament hails UN resolution on Jerusalem

Jerusalem (Qudus) is not alone says Ibrahim Kalin
Jerusalem Qudus is not alone says Ibrahim Kalin

China repeats support for independent Palestinian state
China repeats support for independent Palestinian state

US may recognize Israel as Jewish state: Hamas chief
US may recognize Israel as Jewish state Hamas chief

US to supply Ukraine with 'defensive capabilities'
US to supply Ukraine with 'defensive capabilities'

N.Korea poses 'substantial' threat to U.S.: Kim
N Korea poses 'substantial' threat to U S Kim

Turkish parliament welcomes UN's decision on US move
Turkish parliament welcomes UN's decision on US move

Money, intimidation cannot buy will, Erdogan tells US
Money intimidation cannot buy will Erdogan tells US

UN member states, NGOs slam Trump's aid threats
UN member states NGOs slam Trump's aid threats

Turkish premier criticizes Trump's threat to UN members
Turkish premier criticizes Trump's threat to UN members

Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote
Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote

Turkish deputy PM slams Trump's threat to cut aid
Turkish deputy PM slams Trump's threat to cut aid






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 