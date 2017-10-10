Update: 14:22, 13 December 2017 Wednesday

Americans oppose Trump's Jerusalem decision

World Bulletin / News Desk

Amid the ongoing criticism of the U.S. move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a majority of Americans who Anadolu Agency interviewed in Washington opposed the decision, saying it would push the Middle East further into conflict.

“I am deeply disappointed in the decision,” a former banker, Tim McKeel, 67, told Anadolu Agency, adding it was a poor choice to take over Palestinian land without more negotiations.

“Of course we have to have some new ideas to be able to solve this problem but this was a new idea in the wrong direction,” he said.

“So I am deeply saddened that President [Donald] Trump’s voice has complicated things. Sad, sad, sad,” McKeel said.

Last week, Trump announced his decision -- despite widespread opposition across the Middle East -- to formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Describing Trump’s decision as a poke to a hornet's nest, realtor Luanne Christian, 43, said it would not help anyone to move toward peace.

“It was a very narrow-minded decision and it will definitely increase tension between both sides,” Christian continued. “If there is ever going to be a solution and peace, we have to not take sides.”

She emphasized that the international community has to bring people together to talk and put pressure on the Trump administration in order to control further tension.

“I think that Trump is pandering to his political base. He knows that he is slipping in the polls. But this is the wrong way to go about trying to regain his credibility with the American people,” Christian added.

Trump’s announcement sparked strong condemnation from around the world, including Turkey, the EU and the UN.