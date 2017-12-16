Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
08:26, 24 December 2017 Sunday
America-Canada
Update: 10:37, 16 December 2017 Saturday

  • Share
Turkish banker rejects accusations of evading sanctions
Turkish banker rejects accusations of evading sanctions

Mehmet Hakan Atilla, former Turkish banker, begins testifying on the 14th day of the trial

World Bulletin / News Desk

Mehmet Hakan Atilla, the former deputy CEO of Turkey’s state-run lender Halkbank, testified Friday, the 14th day of the trial in New York.

In his testimony, Atilla said he had not given false testimony to the FBI and "never" offered or accepted a bribe involving Turkish businessman Riza Sarraf.

In reply to defense attorney Cathy Fleming, Atilla said a wiretap of a call allegedly between him and Sarraf was actually held between Sarraf and another banker Hakan Aydogan.

Atilla said he was on a plane to Barcelona with no phone service the afternoon of April 10, 2013, the time of the phone call.

His testimony was confirmed by documents from Turkish Airlines showing that Atilla and his family were on the flight without phones.

"I never lied to FBI," said Atilla, who also said "never" answering questions by Fleming asking "Did you ever conspire with Reza Zarrab to evade sanctions or forge documents?"

Atilla said he was not the architect of a scheme of violations of U.S. sanctions.

When asked about his family, Atilla burst into tears and said he had not seen his family for 269 days.

Turkish businessman Sarraf was detained last year on charges of violating sanctions against Iran while Atilla was arrested in the U.S. earlier this year on similar sanctions and violations charges.



Related US hakan atilla
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

Since Friday, 3 Palestinians were martyred in Gaza Strip alone
Iraq 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul
Iraq: 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul

Since Aug. 31 declaration that Mosul is ISIL-free, occasional security operations still sweep up sleeper cells
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N Korea
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N. Korea

Resolution 'sends the unambiguous message to Pyongyang that further defiance will invite further punishment,' US says
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes

28-year-old Palestinian man was injured during last Sunday's rallies against US President Donald Trump's Jerusalem decision
Peru s president survives impeachment bid
Peru’s president survives impeachment bid

Opposition lawmakers demanded Congress ‘decline the permanent moral inability of’ Kuczynski
UN member states NGOs slam Trump's aid threats
UN member states, NGOs slam Trump's aid threats

UN member states continue to react against U.S. President Trump's threat to cut aids, describe it as 'unacceptable'
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan

US vice president made surprise visit to Afghanistan late on Thursday
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats

UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats
Solidarity demonstrations have bolstered Palestinians
'Solidarity demonstrations have bolstered Palestinians’

Palestinian scholar says Turkey is core of current Palestinian uprising
UN set to vote on Trump's Jerusalem Qudus move
UN set to vote on Trump's Jerusalem (Qudus) move

In rare emergency session on Jerusalem, full 193-member UN General Assembly expected to overwhelmingly oppose US move
Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit
Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit

Turkey’s ambassador to Canada says nations that fought in 1950-53 Korea War also invited
Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote
Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote

'We’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don't care,' Trump warns
29 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli army
29 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli army

One injured by live bullet and others from rubber-coated bullets, tear gas inhalation and beatings by Israeli soldiers  
Palestinian prisoners to boycott Israeli courts in 2018
Palestinian prisoners to boycott Israeli courts in 2018

Nearly 500 Palestinians under ‘administrative detention’ to boycott Israeli courts, says Palestinian Prisoners Society
Trump slams attack on Saudi Arabia in call with king
Trump slams attack on Saudi Arabia in call with king

US says missile attack on Saudi capital was 'enabled by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps'
US companies announce wage hikes following tax bill
US companies announce wage hikes following tax bill

Immediately after Republicans in Congress pass tax bill, companies like AT&T announce higher wages and bonuses

News

Malaysian PM calls on Muslims to unite over Jerusalem
Malaysian PM calls on Muslims to unite over Jerusalem

US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote, Turkish PM says
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote Turkish PM says

US may recognize Israel as Jewish state: Hamas chief
US may recognize Israel as Jewish state Hamas chief

US to supply Ukraine with 'defensive capabilities'
US to supply Ukraine with 'defensive capabilities'

N.Korea poses 'substantial' threat to U.S.: Kim
N Korea poses 'substantial' threat to U S Kim

Turkish parliament welcomes UN's decision on US move
Turkish parliament welcomes UN's decision on US move

Fate of Turkish banker in hands of US jury
Fate of Turkish banker in hands of US jury

Former Turkish banker fails to testify in US case
Former Turkish banker fails to testify in US case

Turkish businessman Sarraf will not go on trial: US judge
Turkish businessman Sarraf will not go on trial US judge






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 