Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
08:27, 24 December 2017 Sunday
America-Canada
Update: 13:56, 16 December 2017 Saturday

  • Share
Trump's much-touted tax cut on track for passage in US Congress
Trump's much-touted tax cut on track for passage in US Congress

Republicans in both houses of the US Congress, where they hold majorities, each adopted their own versions of the controversial tax code overhaul, and the final compromise text was released late Friday.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A major tax cut promised by US President Donald Trump was on track for final passage next week, after two previous holdouts in his Republican party said Friday they would vote yes on the legislation.

"By lowering tax rates, simplifying the rigged and burdensome tax code, and repealing the failed tax on lower- and middle-income households known as the Obamacare individual mandate, this legislation will grow our economy, raise wages and promote economic competitiveness," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

Trump "looks forward to fulfilling the promise he made to the American people to give them a tax cut by the end of the year," she added in a statement.

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida had imperiled the legislation this week when he said he would not vote in favor of the sweeping bill unless some changes were made.

Rubio had been demanding a doubling of the child tax credit to $2,000. His spokeswoman confirmed to AFP that Rubio had moved to the "yes" camp after he got an increase in the refundable portion of the credit, which will help lower-income families.

Bob Corker of Tennessee, a fiscal conservative who had been the only Senate Republican to vote against the chamber's initial tax proposal, also said he would vote for the bill, despite reservations over the likelihood that the reforms would substantially increase the national debt.

"I know every bill we consider is imperfect and the question becomes is our country better off with or without this piece of legislation," Corker said in a statement.

"I think we are better off with it. I realize this is a bet on our country's enterprising spirit, and that is a bet I am willing to make."



Related US senate Trump
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

Since Friday, 3 Palestinians were martyred in Gaza Strip alone
Iraq 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul
Iraq: 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul

Since Aug. 31 declaration that Mosul is ISIL-free, occasional security operations still sweep up sleeper cells
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N Korea
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N. Korea

Resolution 'sends the unambiguous message to Pyongyang that further defiance will invite further punishment,' US says
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes

28-year-old Palestinian man was injured during last Sunday's rallies against US President Donald Trump's Jerusalem decision
Peru s president survives impeachment bid
Peru’s president survives impeachment bid

Opposition lawmakers demanded Congress ‘decline the permanent moral inability of’ Kuczynski
UN member states NGOs slam Trump's aid threats
UN member states, NGOs slam Trump's aid threats

UN member states continue to react against U.S. President Trump's threat to cut aids, describe it as 'unacceptable'
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan

US vice president made surprise visit to Afghanistan late on Thursday
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats

UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats
Solidarity demonstrations have bolstered Palestinians
'Solidarity demonstrations have bolstered Palestinians’

Palestinian scholar says Turkey is core of current Palestinian uprising
UN set to vote on Trump's Jerusalem Qudus move
UN set to vote on Trump's Jerusalem (Qudus) move

In rare emergency session on Jerusalem, full 193-member UN General Assembly expected to overwhelmingly oppose US move
Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit
Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit

Turkey’s ambassador to Canada says nations that fought in 1950-53 Korea War also invited
Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote
Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote

'We’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don't care,' Trump warns
29 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli army
29 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli army

One injured by live bullet and others from rubber-coated bullets, tear gas inhalation and beatings by Israeli soldiers  
Palestinian prisoners to boycott Israeli courts in 2018
Palestinian prisoners to boycott Israeli courts in 2018

Nearly 500 Palestinians under ‘administrative detention’ to boycott Israeli courts, says Palestinian Prisoners Society
Trump slams attack on Saudi Arabia in call with king
Trump slams attack on Saudi Arabia in call with king

US says missile attack on Saudi capital was 'enabled by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps'
US companies announce wage hikes following tax bill
US companies announce wage hikes following tax bill

Immediately after Republicans in Congress pass tax bill, companies like AT&T announce higher wages and bonuses

News

US Senate approves major tax bill
US Senate approves major tax bill

Brazilian far-right party deny Ronaldinho will be candidate
Brazilian far-right party deny Ronaldinho will be candidate

US: Republicans release details of tax bill
US Republicans release details of tax bill

US senators reach tentative health care deal
US senators reach tentative health care deal

French Senate vote: Macron's first electoral setback?
French Senate vote Macron's first electoral setback

US Senate overwhelmingly approves defense spending bill
US Senate overwhelmingly approves defense spending bill

Malaysian PM calls on Muslims to unite over Jerusalem
Malaysian PM calls on Muslims to unite over Jerusalem

US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote, Turkish PM says
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote Turkish PM says

US may recognize Israel as Jewish state: Hamas chief
US may recognize Israel as Jewish state Hamas chief

US to supply Ukraine with 'defensive capabilities'
US to supply Ukraine with 'defensive capabilities'

N.Korea poses 'substantial' threat to U.S.: Kim
N Korea poses 'substantial' threat to U S Kim

Turkish parliament welcomes UN's decision on US move
Turkish parliament welcomes UN's decision on US move

Money, intimidation cannot buy will, Erdogan tells US
Money intimidation cannot buy will Erdogan tells US

Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

UN member states, NGOs slam Trump's aid threats
UN member states NGOs slam Trump's aid threats

Turkish premier criticizes Trump's threat to UN members
Turkish premier criticizes Trump's threat to UN members

Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote
Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote

Turkish deputy PM slams Trump's threat to cut aid
Turkish deputy PM slams Trump's threat to cut aid






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 