Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
08:26, 24 December 2017 Sunday
America-Canada
13:24, 18 December 2017 Monday

  • Share
Trump security policy to prioritize borders, economics
Trump security policy to prioritize borders, economics

New plan no longer considers climate change a threat

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Donald Trump's national security strategy will prioritize the U.S. border and economic interests in an "unprecedented" way, a senior Trump administration official with knowledge of the forthcoming plan said Sunday.

"There is an unprecedented focus on homeland security and on the border," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity. "They were never mentioned in nearly as much detail and emphasis as they are now."

"The economic piece also gets much more attention, the insistence that economic security is national security," he added.

In addition to those two vital national security interests, the plan will also emphasize "preserving peace through strength", and "advancing American influence", according to a second senior administration official.

Trump will announce the Congressionally-mandated plan on Monday afternoon before it is formally posted.

It is expected to consider Russia and China as "revisionist powers", the Trump administration's phrase for those seeking a change to the global order's status quo.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Georgia... those activities sought to change the status quo in Europe, and generally not a positive direction, nor a peaceful direction. Essentially that's what revisionism means," the second official, who was speaking under the same ground rules, said. "Also with China's building in the South China Sea they're trying to change the status quo, usually with military means to move trends in their favor."

The official said Beijing would be referred to as a "strategic competitor" because it competed effectively in the political, economic, informational and military spheres "in ways probably not duplicated by our other competitors".

Still, the official acknowledged that the U.S. did not rule out cooperation with China "in any way", and needed Beijing's help in halting North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

In a major break from the Obama administration, Trump's security strategy will no longer consider climate change to be a national security threat. 

The change was expected, but the official said climate and the environment "are discussed" in the new document.

 


Related Trump
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

Since Friday, 3 Palestinians were martyred in Gaza Strip alone
Iraq 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul
Iraq: 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul

Since Aug. 31 declaration that Mosul is ISIL-free, occasional security operations still sweep up sleeper cells
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N Korea
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N. Korea

Resolution 'sends the unambiguous message to Pyongyang that further defiance will invite further punishment,' US says
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes

28-year-old Palestinian man was injured during last Sunday's rallies against US President Donald Trump's Jerusalem decision
Peru s president survives impeachment bid
Peru’s president survives impeachment bid

Opposition lawmakers demanded Congress ‘decline the permanent moral inability of’ Kuczynski
UN member states NGOs slam Trump's aid threats
UN member states, NGOs slam Trump's aid threats

UN member states continue to react against U.S. President Trump's threat to cut aids, describe it as 'unacceptable'
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan

US vice president made surprise visit to Afghanistan late on Thursday
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats

UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats
Solidarity demonstrations have bolstered Palestinians
'Solidarity demonstrations have bolstered Palestinians’

Palestinian scholar says Turkey is core of current Palestinian uprising
UN set to vote on Trump's Jerusalem Qudus move
UN set to vote on Trump's Jerusalem (Qudus) move

In rare emergency session on Jerusalem, full 193-member UN General Assembly expected to overwhelmingly oppose US move
Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit
Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit

Turkey’s ambassador to Canada says nations that fought in 1950-53 Korea War also invited
Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote
Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote

'We’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don't care,' Trump warns
29 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli army
29 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli army

One injured by live bullet and others from rubber-coated bullets, tear gas inhalation and beatings by Israeli soldiers  
Palestinian prisoners to boycott Israeli courts in 2018
Palestinian prisoners to boycott Israeli courts in 2018

Nearly 500 Palestinians under ‘administrative detention’ to boycott Israeli courts, says Palestinian Prisoners Society
Trump slams attack on Saudi Arabia in call with king
Trump slams attack on Saudi Arabia in call with king

US says missile attack on Saudi capital was 'enabled by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps'
US companies announce wage hikes following tax bill
US companies announce wage hikes following tax bill

Immediately after Republicans in Congress pass tax bill, companies like AT&T announce higher wages and bonuses

News

Money, intimidation cannot buy will, Erdogan tells US
Money intimidation cannot buy will Erdogan tells US

Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

UN member states, NGOs slam Trump's aid threats
UN member states NGOs slam Trump's aid threats

Turkish premier criticizes Trump's threat to UN members
Turkish premier criticizes Trump's threat to UN members

Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote
Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote

Turkish deputy PM slams Trump's threat to cut aid
Turkish deputy PM slams Trump's threat to cut aid






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 