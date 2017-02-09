Worldbulletin News

08:27, 24 December 2017 Sunday
America-Canada
16:01, 18 December 2017 Monday

CIA chief holds talks with Saudi king in Riyadh
CIA chief holds talks with Saudi king in Riyadh

Mike Pompeo is first high-ranking US official to visit region since controversial White House move on Jerusalem

World Bulletin / News Desk

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Monday held talks with Mike Pompeo, the director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), in capital Riyadh, according to the official Saudi Press Agency. 

Discussions tackled bilateral relations and recent developments in the region, the SPA reported. 

Monday’s meeting was also attended by the king's son, Prince Khalid bin Salman, who also serves as the kingdom’s ambassador to Washington, along with Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, intelligence chief Khalid al-Humaidan and royal court chief Khalid al-Issa. 

Pompeo is the first high-level U.S. official to visit the region since U.S. President Donald Trump on Dec. 6 recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, drawing angry reactions from across the Arab and Muslim world. 

At an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held last week in Istanbul, participants responded to the U.S. move by formally recognizing East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine. 

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine dispute, with Palestinians hoping East Jerusalem -- now occupied by Israel -- might eventually serve as the capital of a sovereign Palestinian state.

 


CIA chief says 'nothing imminent'in US-N.Korea standoff
CIA chief says 'nothing imminent'in US-N Korea standoff

CIA chief arrives in Turkey on first overseas trip
CIA chief arrives in Turkey on first overseas trip

CIA releases more files seized in bin Laden raid
CIA releases more files seized in bin Laden raid

CIA delegation attends high-profile Sudan security meet
CIA delegation attends high-profile Sudan security meet

Ex-CIA agent seeks to buy Twitter, ban Trump
Ex-CIA agent seeks to buy Twitter ban Trump

The former CIA agent who got on wrong side of the US
The former CIA agent who got on wrong side of

China killed or jailed up to 20 US spies in 2010-12
China killed or jailed up to 20 US spies in






