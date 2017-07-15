US scheming in South Asia: Pakistani security adviser

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pakistan's national security adviser on Monday alleged that the U.S., alongside India, is conspiring against a multi-billion-dollar Chinese project in the country.

Retired general Nasser Khan Janjua, addressing a seminar in the capital Islamabad, said: "The U.S. is giving priority to India on Islamabad and both are trying to sabotage the multi-billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)."

The $54 billion CPEC project aims to connect China's strategically important northwestern Xinxiang province to Pakistan's Gawadar port in the western Balochistan province through a network of roads, railways and pipelines to transport cargo, oil and gas.

He warned Pakistan's arch-rival India against cross-border attacks.

"Indian political and military leadership threatened to attack Pakistan but they should keep in mind that Pakistan is a nuclear power and such ambition could push the region into nuclear war," he said.

In September, Indian army chief Gen. Bipin Rawat had accused Pakistan of cross border terrorism and threatened an attack on Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Janjua said Trump's new policy for Afghanistan and it allegations on Pakistan were an attempt to find a scapegoat for Washington's failure in fighting the Taliban.

"Our policy to support Afghanistan had given birth to terrorism in Pakistan and we suffered due to this war. We lost thousands of lives and [the effects of terrorism] hit our economy."

The international community should acknowledge our efforts in fighting terrorism, he said.

In August, Trump announced a new policy for Afghanistan, which promises a broader role for India in the region, and accuses Pakistan of hosting terrorist safe havens.

Pakistan denies the charge and accuses Kabul of allowing militants to use its soil for attacking Pakistani security forces and civilians.