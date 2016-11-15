Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
08:27, 24 December 2017 Sunday
America-Canada
Update: 15:25, 21 December 2017 Thursday

  • Share
Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit
Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit

Turkey’s ambassador to Canada says nations that fought in 1950-53 Korea War also invited

World Bulletin / News Desk

Canada on Wednesday invited Turkey to a summit of foreign ministers in Vancouver on Jan. 16 to seek progress on the North Korean nuclear crisis.

Turkish Ambassador to Canada, Selcuk Unal said that Canada and the U.S. will jointly host the summit. All nations that fought in the 1950-53 Korean War will be invited.

Turkish troops served under UN command during the war and 774 Turkish soldiers were martyred.

On Tuesday, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland announced during a joint press conference with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that a meeting will be held “to put pressure on the North Korean regime to abandon its dangerous nuclear and ballistic missile programs”.



Related Turkey north korea Canada
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths
Israeli troops injure 2 more Palestinian youths

Since Friday, 3 Palestinians were martyred in Gaza Strip alone
Iraq 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul
Iraq: 25 ISIL arrested in Mosul

Since Aug. 31 declaration that Mosul is ISIL-free, occasional security operations still sweep up sleeper cells
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N Korea
UN Security Council imposes fresh sanctions on N. Korea

Resolution 'sends the unambiguous message to Pyongyang that further defiance will invite further punishment,' US says
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes
Gazan succumbs to wounds after Israel clashes

28-year-old Palestinian man was injured during last Sunday's rallies against US President Donald Trump's Jerusalem decision
Peru s president survives impeachment bid
Peru’s president survives impeachment bid

Opposition lawmakers demanded Congress ‘decline the permanent moral inability of’ Kuczynski
UN member states NGOs slam Trump's aid threats
UN member states, NGOs slam Trump's aid threats

UN member states continue to react against U.S. President Trump's threat to cut aids, describe it as 'unacceptable'
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan
Pence calls 2017 a 'successful year' for Afghanistan

US vice president made surprise visit to Afghanistan late on Thursday
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats
UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats

UN adopts Jerusalem resolution despite US threats
Solidarity demonstrations have bolstered Palestinians
'Solidarity demonstrations have bolstered Palestinians’

Palestinian scholar says Turkey is core of current Palestinian uprising
UN set to vote on Trump's Jerusalem Qudus move
UN set to vote on Trump's Jerusalem (Qudus) move

In rare emergency session on Jerusalem, full 193-member UN General Assembly expected to overwhelmingly oppose US move
Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit
Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit

Turkey’s ambassador to Canada says nations that fought in 1950-53 Korea War also invited
Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote
Trump threatens to cut aid over UN Jerusalem vote

'We’re watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don't care,' Trump warns
29 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli army
29 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli army

One injured by live bullet and others from rubber-coated bullets, tear gas inhalation and beatings by Israeli soldiers  
Palestinian prisoners to boycott Israeli courts in 2018
Palestinian prisoners to boycott Israeli courts in 2018

Nearly 500 Palestinians under ‘administrative detention’ to boycott Israeli courts, says Palestinian Prisoners Society
Trump slams attack on Saudi Arabia in call with king
Trump slams attack on Saudi Arabia in call with king

US says missile attack on Saudi capital was 'enabled by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps'
US companies announce wage hikes following tax bill
US companies announce wage hikes following tax bill

Immediately after Republicans in Congress pass tax bill, companies like AT&T announce higher wages and bonuses

News

Canadian-Iranian sentenced to prison for sanctions violations
Canadian-Iranian sentenced to prison for sanctions violations

Canada gives green light for arms sales to Ukraine
Canada gives green light for arms sales to Ukraine

Canada to buy used Australian jets, not Boeing planes
Canada to buy used Australian jets not Boeing planes

Canada provinces to get biggest cut of cannabis tax haul
Canada provinces to get biggest cut of cannabis tax haul

Canada lumber suffers another hit from US
Canada lumber suffers another hit from US

Fake flag fiasco irks Canadian government
Fake flag fiasco irks Canadian government

N. Korea lambasts UK over remarks on nuke program
N Korea lambasts UK over remarks on nuke program

N.Korea suspicious of US ‘dialogue offensive’
N Korea suspicious of US dialogue offensive

N.Korea behind cryptocurrency hacks: Seoul spy agency
N Korea behind cryptocurrency hacks Seoul spy agency

Six N. Korea crew members to be deported: Japan
Six N Korea crew members to be deported Japan

S. Korea to impose new sanctions on Pyongyang
S Korea to impose new sanctions on Pyongyang

N. Korea condemns 'dotard' Trump over Jerusalem
N Korea condemns 'dotard' Trump over Jerusalem

Turkey has restored 14 churches, 1 synagogue since 2003
Turkey has restored 14 churches 1 synagogue since 2003

Over 20 migrants held in northwestern Turkey
Over 20 migrants held in northwestern Turkey

US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote, Turkish PM says
US threats failed in UN Jerusalem vote Turkish PM says

Egypt hopes to resume normal ties with Turkey: FM
Egypt hopes to resume normal ties with Turkey FM

35 countries abstained 'under pressure' in UN vote
35 countries abstained 'under pressure' in UN vote

Erdogan, German, Palestinian leaders talk Jerusalem
Erdogan German Palestinian leaders talk Jerusalem






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 