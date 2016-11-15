Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit

World Bulletin / News Desk

Canada on Wednesday invited Turkey to a summit of foreign ministers in Vancouver on Jan. 16 to seek progress on the North Korean nuclear crisis.

Turkish Ambassador to Canada, Selcuk Unal said that Canada and the U.S. will jointly host the summit. All nations that fought in the 1950-53 Korean War will be invited.

Turkish troops served under UN command during the war and 774 Turkish soldiers were martyred.

On Tuesday, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland announced during a joint press conference with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that a meeting will be held “to put pressure on the North Korean regime to abandon its dangerous nuclear and ballistic missile programs”.