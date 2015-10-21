Worldbulletin News

20:45, 26 December 2017 Tuesday
America-Canada
Update: 16:54, 26 December 2017 Tuesday

US Jerusalem move ‘violates’ international law
US Jerusalem move ‘violates’ international law

International Islamic University Malaysia rector says denying statehood to Palestinians is ‘mother of all injustices’

World Bulletin / News Desk

U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital is a “glaring violation of international law,” said the rector of a Malaysian university.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Prof. Zaleha Kamarudin, rector of the International Islamic University Malaysia, said the legal status of Jerusalem cannot be changed by unilateral action.

“Trump’s declaration is a glaring violation of international law,” she said.

Kamarudin, who is also Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Women's Council Malaysia and Asia Deputy Chairman, said the decision was an “arrogant” act of a superpower and harmed irreparably the peaceful negotiations to solve the decades-old Palestinian issue.

“Denying statehood to the Palestinians is the mother of all injustices in the contemporary world,” she stressed.

The rector added that recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is the “crux of this injustice”.

“All peoples and nations of the world that love peace and justice must unite to undo this injustice to Palestinians and firmly stand against this arrogant unilateral act of a superpower,” she said.

Kamarudin also said the outright and overwhelming international rejection of the Trump’s decision is evident by the two most recent events in the United Nations.

On Dec. 6, Trump announced his decision -- despite worldwide opposition -- to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate Washington’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Last week, UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly rejecting the U.S. move on Jerusalem.

Following a UN Security Council resolution that would have passed unanimously but for a U.S. veto, the General Assembly passed a resolution spurning the U.S. move, 128-9.



