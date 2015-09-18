Record number leave Trump administration in first year

World Bulletin / News Desk

The highest number of White House staffers have left the President Donald Trump administration in the very first year, according to local media reports.

Citing the Brookings Institution that has tracked the White House turnover rates, the media reports said that 34 percent of Trump’s staff was fired, resigned, or reassigned.

This figure doubled that of Ronald Reagan’s 17 percent in 1981. Trump's term has seen more turnover than any previous administration including Presidents Obama and Clinton, the Institution has revealed.

According to a Wall Street Journal story, Trump first fired his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn last February, less than a month after he took office.

Two senior campaign aides, Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon, followed Flynn.