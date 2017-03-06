Update: 14:46, 01 January 2018 Monday

Gunman, policeman killed in Colorado shooting

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Sheriff's deputy was shot dead and four others injured while responding to an incident at an apartment in Douglas County, Colorado, Sunday, according to authorities.

The incident described as "domestic violence" occurred at approximately 5 a.m. (1000GMT) at the Copper Canyon Apartments on County Line Road between Colorado Boulevard and University Boulevard.

Douglas County sheriff's office confirmed on Twitter the fatalities as well as the death of the suspected shooter near the apartment building.

"Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect," the sheriff's office said, adding that the suspect was "believed to be dead" and "no longer a threat".

A spokesperson for the nearby hospital said they received three patients. The spokesperson did not specify if they were officers or civilians.

The Denver office of the FBI said on Twitter that it was monitoring the situation.

"FBI Denver has been monitoring the events that occurred this morning and have offered our full support to Douglas County police," FBI Denver office said in tweet. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our law enforcement partners and all those impacted by today’s senseless act of violence."

The Copper Canyon Apartments website describes its homes as some of the “friendliest apartments in Highlands Ranch,” minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment in Denver.