Trump threatens to cut Pakistan aid

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Donald Trump suggested Monday he would cut off foreign aid to Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of harboring violent extremists and lying about it.
"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump said in his first tweet of 2018.
"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"
US-Pakistani ties have taken a nosedive under Trump, who in August declared that "Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror."
Earlier this month, Trump had already hinted that he may cut off the aid for good.
"We make massive payments every year to Pakistan. They have to help," he said in unveiling his national security strategy.
And last week, Vice President Mike Pence told American troops during a visit to Afghanistan: "President Trump has put Pakistan on notice."
Palestinian president says Israel does not make decisions without US support
Last week, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration was seriously weighing whether to withhold $255 million in already delayed aid to Islamabad over its failure to better crack down on terror groups in Pakistan.
4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
Palestine Liberation Organization-linked organizations issue joint statement on New Year's Eve
He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Jewish settlements in West Bank and East Jerusalem increase by three times in 2017: Israeli, Palestinian institutions
Ruling party calls for making Israeli sovereignty and laws dominant in Jewish settlements of Palestine's West Bank
Mahmoud Abbas congratulates 16-year-old Palestinian for his stance during detention
Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.