Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
10:46, 06 January 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
10:09, 06 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Hundreds protest for jailed Palestinian teen in NY
Hundreds protest for jailed Palestinian teen in NY

Protestors chant against Israel, showed their support for Ahed Tamimi at one of busiest spots in New York

World Bulletin / News Desk

Hundreds on Friday gathered inside of Grand Central Terminal in New York, demanding the release of the 16 year old Palestinian activist Ahed al-Tamimi who was taken into custody by Israeli soldiers two week ago.

Protestors chanted and carried banners reading “Release Ahed Tamimi Now”, “US has to stop helping Israel” and "Palestinian prisoners needs to be released".

In a press release handed out during the demonstration, Israel was accused of illegally detaining her and information was given about her family's activism which includes them also being shot by Israeli soldiers in the past. The event ended without incident.

Ahed and her mother who was detained by Israeli forces during an overnight raid in the occupied West Bank two weeks ago, is well known for her bold activism for a free Palestine.

Videos and pictures of Ahed confronting and slapping Israeli soldiers have gone viral for weeks.

The teenager and her mother Nariman were ordered to be detained behind bars for an additional eight days by Ofer Court Monday, located near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

The statement said Ahed had been accused of five offenses, including “assaulting an Israeli soldier, assault and throwing rocks at security forces, and other felonies”.

“Ahed is also accused of opposing the work of the army, participating in rebellious demonstrations and encouraging others to participate in these, and her mother Nariman is accused of involvement in the same events and encouraging participation in these activities from her Facebook account.”

The reason for the extension of the detention period is continued interrogation, the statement added.

Ahed's cousin Nour was released on bail for 48 hours.

Footage from a Dec. 15 confrontation with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh showed Ahed and Nour approaching two soldiers before shoving, kicking and slapping them.

Nariman also pushes the soldiers.

On Dec. 19, Israeli forces detained Ahed in Nabi Saleh. Her mother and cousin were arrested shortly afterward.

The latest case is not Ahed’s first brush with the Israeli authorities. In 2012, Istanbul’s Basaksehir Municipality awarded her the Hanzala Courage Award for defying Israeli soldiers who had just arrested her brother.

Then Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Ahed to personally convey his admiration.

On Dec. 6, U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, drawing condemnation from across the Arab and Muslim world and sparking angry protests across the Palestinian territories.

Since then, at least 15 Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured in clashes with security forces in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.



Related protest Palestine new york
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Hundreds protest for jailed Palestinian teen in NY
Hundreds protest for jailed Palestinian teen in NY

Protestors chant against Israel, showed their support for Ahed Tamimi at one of busiest spots in New York
Army kills captures ISIL militants in Iraq s Kirkuk
Army kills, captures ISIL militants in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Iraqi forces conduct wide-ranging security sweep after ISIL steps up attacks in oil-rich province
Massive winter storm slams US East Coast
Massive winter storm slams US East Coast

State of emergency declared in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia due to heavy snow
Turkish Cypriots head to ballot boxes Sunday
Turkish Cypriots head to ballot boxes Sunday

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in early election
Canada sent doctor to Cuba to examine embassy staff
Canada sent doctor to Cuba to examine embassy staff

Source of ailments to Canada, US diplomats remains mystery
Suicide attack kills 10 in Afghan capital
Suicide attack kills 10 in Afghan capital

15 others also wounded in attack, says security official
EU foreign policy chief says 'blockade' of Cuba not solution
EU foreign policy chief says 'blockade' of Cuba not solution

Much of the half-century-old US economic embargo against Cuba remains entrenched in law, but under former president Barack Obama federal authorities began to loosen some rules -- something his successor Donald Trump vowed to reverse.
First Florida snow in 29 years as major storm hits
First Florida snow in 29 years as major storm hits US

The US National Weather Service warned that a major winter storm would bring heavy snow and ice, from Florida in the southeast up to New England and the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.
Iran ready to support Palestinian resistance
Iran ‘ready to support’ Palestinian resistance

Hamas official al-Arouri says Tehran government's attitude towards the Palestinian cause remains unchanged  
Peru bus accident kills 48
Peru bus accident kills 48

The bus was travelling from Huacho, 130 kilometers (81 miles) north of the capital, to Lima with 55 passengers and two crew on board when it went off the road about midday.
Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017
Costa Rica murder rate hits record in 2017

The nation of about five million people, still considered one of the safest relative to others in Central America, saw 603 homicides last year, according to preliminary data from the police service responsible for investigating them.
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation
2017 safest year for post-war civil aviation

President Donald Trump hailed the results on Tuesday, and credited his "very strict" stance on commercial aviation for the positive data in the United States.
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel
Hamas chief calls for end to peace process with Israel

Remarks follow Israel’s parliament’s approval of a bill making it harder to alter Jerusalem’s status
Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building
Mosque leaders help man who defaced their building

'We wanted to turn a bad situation around into a good one for the benefit of Islam,' Mosque director said
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians

'We pay the Palestinians HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect,' Trump says
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'

'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!' says US president

News

Death toll rises in Iran anti-regime protests
Death toll rises in Iran anti-regime protests

10 killed in anti-regime protests across Iran
10 killed in anti-regime protests across Iran

200 protesters held during demonstrations in Iran
200 protesters held during demonstrations in Iran

Mass pro-government rallies in Iran after protests
Mass pro-government rallies in Iran after protests

Iran arrested 52 in economy protests
Iran arrested 52 in economy protests

Thousands protest Netanyahu for corruption in Tel Aviv
Thousands protest Netanyahu for corruption in Tel Aviv

US: at least 12 people dead in fire at NY apartment
US at least 12 people dead in fire at NY

NY attack suspect's family 'outraged' by police actions
NY attack suspect's family 'outraged' by police actions

Suspect in custody after NY explosion
Suspect in custody after NY explosion

8 dead in New York ‘cowardly act of terror'
8 dead in New York cowardly act of terror'

Erdogan, Trump hold talks in New York
Erdogan Trump hold talks in New York

New York police officer shot in standoff
New York police officer shot in standoff

Iran ‘ready to support’ Palestinian resistance
Iran ready to support Palestinian resistance

Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians

Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention

Israel arrested more than 6,000 Palestinians in 2017
Israel arrested more than 6 000 Palestinians in 2017

Israel seized 2,500 acres of Palestinian land in 2017
Israel seized 2 500 acres of Palestinian land in 2017

Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel
Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 