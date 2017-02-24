11:12, 06 January 2018 Saturday

FBI probes Clinton Foundation over corruption claim

World Bulletin / News Desk

The FBI launched a new investigation into the Clinton Foundation for alleged corruption, according to U.S. media reports Friday.

The investigation will determine whether the Clinton's non profit foundation accepted donations in exchange for political favors while she was secretary of state.

Clinton has been accused of so-called "pay-to-play" politics, which requires people to contribute big figures in exchange for political favors.

The investigation began in 2015, but the inquiry was put on hold due to the election a year later. It is now reportedly being led by FBI agents from Little Rock, Arkansas, where the foundation was founded.

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill criticized the FBI's new inquiry, saying the goal is to distract people from the Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

"The goal is to distract from the indictments, guilty pleas, and accusations of treason from Trump's own people at the expense of our justice system's integrity," he said. "It's disgraceful, and should be concerning to all Americans."

"Time after time, the Clinton Foundation has been subjected to politically motivated allegations, and time after time these allegations have been proven false," said Craig Minassian, a spokesperson for the Clinton Foundation.

However, President Donald Trump, who repeatedly called for investigations against the former secretary of state, whom he calls "crooked Hillary", welcomes the investigation.

The Clinton Foundation, founded in 1997 by former U.S. President Bill Clinton, has become a multi-billion dollar organization.