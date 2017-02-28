Canadian politicians head to US to lobby for NAFTA

World Bulletin / News Desk
Agricultural Minister Lawrence MacAulay is headed for the United States on Friday where he will join other senior Cabinet ministers in a bid to salvage the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
Canada is trying to rally American politicians and business leaders to pressure U.S. President Donald Trump into softening so-called “poison pill” demands that threaten to sink the free trade deal between the two countries and Mexico.
The sixth round of NAFTA talks are set to begin Jan. 23 in Montreal.
MacAulay will attend the American Farm Bureau Federation’s farm show in the state of Tennessee, where Trump is expected to speak this weekend, while Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale is in Kentucky for meetings with that state’s governor and other senior officials. Environment Minister Catherine McKenna is in California to push for clean technology and trade.
Some Canadian media are calling it the “charm offensive” – Cabinet ministers have met with hundreds of American politicians in the past year -- since NAFTA negotiations are tense and a new deal is far from a done deal.
The sticking points are tough U.S. demands. Including more made-in-America content of parts in autos, a purchasing policy that puts “Buy American” first and an end to the dispute settlement mechanism in NAFTA.
While the Americans have a wish list numbering 100 items, there are far fewer Canadian demands, but they are causing the U.S. to balk.
Canada wants tougher labor standards and higher wages -- predominately in Mexico – to help prevent Canadian businesses from heading south of the American border.
The Canadians also insist on a clause to prevent any country from weakening environmental protection to attract business and, also measures to combat climate change. Trump has stated he does not believe in climate change.
Canada has tried to get the “Buy American” rules for construction projects changed, but again, Trump is an obstacle who campaigned on America first.
The Canadians want to retain the dispute settling mechanism in NAFTA, where panels rule on disputes over such products as lumber, where the Americans have accused the Canadian government of subsidizing softwood lumber exports.
Also included in the demands are protections for the Canadian dairy industry and Canadian cultural industries such as publishing and broadcasting.
While the Americans said those rules contribute to international trade barriers, Canada has long had content rules so that its culture is not submerged by the large American influence in the arts.
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in snap elections
The announcement came just days after a tweet from President Donald Trump hinting at the use of US nuclear weapons sparked criticism that the social network was allowing threats of violence.
In an extraordinary portion of a television interview on foreign policy challenges, Tillerson was asked about claims that Trump has a short attention span, regularly repeats himself and refuses to read briefing notes.
The Treasury Department alleged that the four were either involved in repressing protesters or tied up in major corruption schemes.
Both WestJet and Sunwing confirmed that their planes were involved in the collision at 18:19 local time (2319 GMT) at Toronto Pearson International, the second such incident at the airport in five months.
Tense trade negotiations begin sixth round in January in Montreal
Pakistan says US failed to act as ally, turned Islamabad into a ‘whipping boy’ because of its own shortcomings
National Council of Canadian Muslims calls for Jan. 29 to commemorate victims of mosque attack
Inquiry to detect whether Foundation accepted donations for favors while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state
Russia promptly accuses U.S. of 'abusing' its position within the Security Council by using the forum to discuss the matter
Protestors chant against Israel, showed their support for Ahed Tamimi at one of busiest spots in New York
Iraqi forces conduct wide-ranging security sweep after ISIL steps up attacks in oil-rich province
State of emergency declared in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia due to heavy snow
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to elect its parliamentary deputies in early election
Source of ailments to Canada, US diplomats remains mystery