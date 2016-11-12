Worldbulletin News

11:11, 08 January 2018 Monday
America-Canada
10:36, 08 January 2018 Monday

Water leakage causes flooding in New York JFK Airport
Water leakage causes flooding in New York JFK Airport

Passengers were evacuated due to flooding

World Bulletin / News Desk

Passengers were evacuated from New York's JFK Airport due to flooding on Sunday.

Water main break leaking caused the flooding in the No. Four Terminal’s luggage claim section.

Baggage got wet and there were electrical problems in the terminal.

Some passengers had to leave the airport without their luggage. 



