Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
11:20, 10 January 2018 Wednesday
America-Canada
Update: 10:58, 10 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
US to refrain from returning diplomats to Cuba
US to refrain from returning diplomats to Cuba

'I still believe that the Cuban government, someone within the Cuban government can bring this to an end,' Rex Tillerson says

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. will refrain from returning diplomatic staff it removed from Cuba over a spate of incidents Washington believes are attacks on its personnel in the country, the U.S.'s top diplomat said in comments published Tuesday.

"I’d be intentionally putting them back in harm’s way. Why in the world would I do that when I have no means whatsoever to protect them?" Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press. “I will push back on anybody who wants to force me to do that.”

“I still believe that the Cuban government, someone within the Cuban government can bring this to an end,” Tillerson said.

Washington has not pointed the finger directly at the Cuban government for the illnesses but said Havana could have worked to stop them. Cuba denies a role, or any knowledge of what took place, and has said it is investigating.

The comments followed a new interim report by the FBI that was the result of months of investigation into what officials originally termed "sonic attacks" on U.S. diplomatic staff as well as CIA operatives working under diplomatic cover on the island. The bureau found no evidence that sound waves could have been responsible for the spate of illnesses that included hearing loss and vision problems, according to the AP, which viewed the unpublished report.

The FBI is expected to continue its investigation.

One possible explanation floated by State Department officials testifying on Capitol Hill Tuesday is a virus deliberately used to target American staffers. Todd Brown, the Assistant Director for the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service, told lawmakers that he has "seen the range of what possibly could have taken place" besides acoustic attacks but did not offer evidence to support theories of a possible viral deployment.

Washington has yet to make public any evidence that would corroborate the attacks, and Cuba has doubted any attack took place.

But Tillerson told the AP he is "not sure" the assumed attacks have ended. He is required by law to form a board that will determine accountability for the mysterious illnesses.



Related US Cuba
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
US to refrain from returning diplomats to Cuba
US to refrain from returning diplomats to Cuba

'I still believe that the Cuban government, someone within the Cuban government can bring this to an end,' Rex Tillerson says
ISIL destroyed 116 villages in Iraq s Kirkuk Governor
ISIL destroyed 116 villages in Iraq’s Kirkuk: Governor

Kirkuk governor says infrastructure of villages was decimated, residents cannot return
At least 13 dead in heavy California rain mudflows
At least 13 dead in heavy California rain, mudflows

Powerful storm lays waste to Montecito neighborhoods, sending mud and debris pouring across major transit routes
US judge blocks effort to end immigrant protections
US judge blocks effort to end immigrant protections

District Judge William Alsup calls Trump's decision 'arbitrary', 'capricious', and 'an abuse of discretion'
Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza
Senior Hamas leader shot in Gaza

It remains unclear who was behind the shooting
UN voices concern over Palestinian teen's detention
UN voices concern over Palestinian teen's detention

Ahed al-Tamimi, who is under detention, is known for her bold activism for free Palestine  
US Supreme Court gives black death row inmate reprieve
US Supreme Court gives black death row inmate reprieve

Juror's racist statements prompt court to allow Keith Leroy Tharpe to appeal his conviction  
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in W Bank raids
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons
US supports territorial integrity of Syria
US supports territorial integrity of Syria

Unnamed senior State Department official says US continuing its commitment to support a 'united Syria'
Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city
Six injured in Iraqi Turkmen city

Local lawmaker calls on Iraqi government to launch security operation to prevent similar attacks  
KRG s premier seeks good relations with Turkey
KRG’s premier seeks ‘good relations’ with Turkey

Ties between Ankara and Erbil hit low point after latter’s illegitimate poll on regional independence
Gazans rally for release of prisoners in Israel
Gazans rally for release of prisoners in Israel

More than 6,500 Palestinians continue to languish in detention facilities throughout Israel
Water leakage causes flooding in New York JFK Airport
Water leakage causes flooding in New York JFK Airport

Passengers were evacuated due to flooding
60 percent of votes counted in Turkish Cypriot polls
60 percent of votes counted in Turkish Cypriot polls

Eight parties ran in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ elections
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza
Israel to resume electricity sales to Gaza

Until Saturday, the power supply system in Gaza was operating 3-4 hours a day
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections
Turkish Cypriots vote in snap elections

379 candidates from 8 parties, 9 independent candidates compete for 50 seats in parliament

News

Canada sent doctor to Cuba to examine embassy staff
Canada sent doctor to Cuba to examine embassy staff

EU foreign policy chief says 'blockade' of Cuba not solution
EU foreign policy chief says 'blockade' of Cuba not solution

Cuba authorizes sending text messages to US phones
Cuba authorizes sending text messages to US phones

Cuba marks 1st anniversary of Fidel Castro's passing
Cuba marks 1st anniversary of Fidel Castro's passing

US tightens restrictions on travel to Cuba
US tightens restrictions on travel to Cuba

US cuts diplomatic staff in Cuba, warns against travel
US cuts diplomatic staff in Cuba warns against travel


US records costliest disaster recovery year on record
US records costliest disaster recovery year on record

Turkish Cargo carries horses from US to Turkey
Turkish Cargo carries horses from US to Turkey

US Supreme Court gives black death row inmate reprieve
US Supreme Court gives black death row inmate reprieve

'US, Pakistan tensions undercut regional peace'
US Pakistan tensions undercut regional peace'

US supports territorial integrity of Syria
US supports territorial integrity of Syria






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 