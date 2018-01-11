Death toll rises to 17 in California mudslides

World Bulletin / News Desk
Additional details on the deaths were not immediately available, but officials said another 17 people were reported missing.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown told reporters that he does not believe the dead are all individuals who are missing. Local coroners are working to identify the deceased with the assistance of their Los Angeles-based counterparts in what Brown called a "mass casualty incident".
Rescue operations are ongoing as first responders continue to brave severe conditions including dense mud, downed trees and power lines in sprawling debris fields.
“It was very stunning to see the extent of the devastation, to see the breadth of the area impacted by this,” Brown said.
Over 500 search and rescue personnel were deployed to the area, as well as 10 search dogs who play a vital role in the mud-impacted areas. In all, three people were successfully rescued Wednesday.
Many of the locations worst affected by the storm had previously been devastated by the worst wildfire in California history, increasing worries about the possibility of mudslides in and around the freshly burned areas as the storm approached Monday. In all, it dumped over five inches of rain on Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Recently burned areas are less able to absorb rainwater.
The mudslides began Tuesday afternoon, totally destroying a number of homes as they tore downhill in the affluent enclave of Montecito.
The heavily-trafficked 101 freeway remained closed around the area Wednesday, and the California Highway Patrol said it would remain so until mid-day on Monday Jan. 15.
Julian Assange has holed up in Ecuadorian embassy in London for more than 5 years with fear of arrest
State Department urged Myanmar to release two journalists immediately
Israeli army carries out arrest campaigns in West Bank on in search for “wanted” Palestinians
Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee makes assertion in exclusive interview
President says Obama-era bill should be 'bill of love', makes support contingent on larger immigration package
Department of Energy says US to produce more than 11 million barrels per day by end of next year
'I still believe that the Cuban government, someone within the Cuban government can bring this to an end,' Rex Tillerson says
Kirkuk governor says infrastructure of villages was decimated, residents cannot return
Powerful storm lays waste to Montecito neighborhoods, sending mud and debris pouring across major transit routes
District Judge William Alsup calls Trump's decision 'arbitrary', 'capricious', and 'an abuse of discretion'
Ahed al-Tamimi, who is under detention, is known for her bold activism for free Palestine
Juror's racist statements prompt court to allow Keith Leroy Tharpe to appeal his conviction
Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons