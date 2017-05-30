Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:25, 11 January 2018 Thursday
America-Canada
Update: 12:31, 11 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Trump says US could stay in Paris climate accord
Trump says US could stay in Paris climate accord

US 'could conceivably go back' to Paris Agreement, Trump says, without specifying how

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Donald Trump said Wednesday the U.S. "could conceivably go back" to an historic international agreement aimed at curbing the world's carbon emissions. 

"The Paris Agreement as drawn, and as we signed, was very unfair to the United States," Trump said at the White House during a joint press conference with Norwegian Premier Erna Solberg.

"It put great penalties on us. It made it very difficult for us to deal in terms of business. It took away a lot of our asset values."

Trump said he was pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement last year, shortly after assuming the presidency. But he will have to wait until 2019 to formally notify the United Nations of a U.S. exit under the agreement's regulations.  

Trump did not elaborate on what would have to change in order for him to keep the U.S. in the fold.  

The U.S. pledged to reduce its carbon emissions between 26 and 28 percent by 2025 under the agreement, and Trump has consistently said it is a "bad deal" for Washington. 

Trump maintained Wednesday he has "no problem" with the accord, but said he had a problem with the agreement as signed.

"It treated the United States very unfairly," he said. "We are very strong on the environment. I feel very strongly about the environment."

Under Trump, the U.S. has made successive roll-backs on environmental protections, scrapping the Clean Power Plan, which sought to inch the U.S. away from its use of coal-burning energy, and opening previously protected lands up to mineral exploration. 

 


Related paris Trump
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Talks between Russia Turkey on Syria to continue
Talks between Russia, Turkey on Syria to continue

Kremlin spokesman urges contacts 'at various levels' for launch of political solution in Syria
US envoy Discussion on Gulen's extradition to continue
US envoy: Discussion on Gulen's extradition to continue

This is an ongoing discussion that will continue in coming weeks, months: US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Kosnett
Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian farm lands
Israeli settlers vandalize Palestinian farm lands

5 Palestinian journalists, including Anadolu Agency photo journalist detained for covering incident in occupied West Bank
Palestinian teen detained by Israel freed
Palestinian teen detained by Israel freed

Jamal Gabha was detained for allegedly attempting to stab an Israeli soldier in the West Bank in 2016
Canada convinced Trump will pull out of free trade deal
Canada convinced Trump will pull out of free trade deal

Canadian dollar, bonds take hit amid speculation
Trump says US could stay in Paris climate accord
Trump says US could stay in Paris climate accord

US 'could conceivably go back' to Paris Agreement, Trump says, without specifying how
Colombia withdraws top negotiator from talks with ELN
Colombia withdraws top negotiator from talks with ELN

ELN rebels call for continuation of peace talks
UK refuses diplomatic status for WikiLeaks founder
UK refuses diplomatic status for WikiLeaks founder

Julian Assange has holed up in Ecuadorian embassy in London for more than 5 years with fear of arrest
US disappointed in Myanmar decision on two journalists
US disappointed in Myanmar decision on two journalists

State Department urged Myanmar to release two journalists immediately
Death toll rises to 17 in California mudslides
Death toll rises to 17 in California mudslides

Rescuers searching for 17 other missing individuals
Israel detains 11 Palestinians in W Bank raids
Israel detains 11 Palestinians in W. Bank raids

Israeli army carries out arrest campaigns in West Bank on in search for “wanted” Palestinians
Gaza to be Israel's 'hottest' front in 2018
Gaza to be Israel's 'hottest' front in 2018

Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee makes assertion in exclusive interview
Colombia guerrillas end ceasefire
Colombia, guerrillas end ceasefire

Both sides voice desire for new agreement
Trump signals he could endorse immigration deal
Trump signals he could endorse immigration deal

President says Obama-era bill should be 'bill of love', makes support contingent on larger immigration package
US says oil output to beat Saudi Arabia Russia in
US says oil output to beat Saudi Arabia, Russia in 2019

Department of Energy says US to produce more than 11 million barrels per day by end of next year
US to refrain from returning diplomats to Cuba
US to refrain from returning diplomats to Cuba

'I still believe that the Cuban government, someone within the Cuban government can bring this to an end,' Rex Tillerson says

News

Harsh winter adds to woes of migrants in limbo in Paris
Harsh winter adds to woes of migrants in limbo in

Turkish president arrives in Paris for one-day visit
Turkish president arrives in Paris for one-day visit

Lebanon’s PM to meet world powers in Paris
Lebanon s PM to meet world powers in Paris

France commemorates 2015 Paris terror victims
France commemorates 2015 Paris terror victims

Macron plans to commemorate May '68 riots
Macron plans to commemorate May '68 riots

Paris: PKK terror banner hung outside news agency HQ
Paris PKK terror banner hung outside news agency HQ

Trump signals he could endorse immigration deal
Trump signals he could endorse immigration deal

Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts
Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts

Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians
Trump threatens to withhold US aid to Palestinians

Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'
Trump warns North Korea his nuclear button is 'bigger'

Pakistan summons US ambassador over Trump tweet
Pakistan summons US ambassador over Trump tweet

Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 