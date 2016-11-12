Update: 15:05, 11 January 2018 Thursday

US envoy: Discussion on Gulen's extradition to continue

World Bulletin / News Desk

The discussion on the extradition of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) leader Fetullah Gulen will continue "intensely" in the weeks and months ahead, the U.S. Embassy’s Charge d’Affaires, Philip Kosnett, said Thursday.

In reply to Anadolu Agency's question in parliament in capital Ankara, Kosnett said the U.S. and Turkey had signed an extradition treaty "which governs the process for extradition".

"Our Justice Department and the Turkish Justice Ministry are collaborating very closely to make sure that the American sides receive all the necessary information to pursue this matter.

"This is an ongoing discussion that we will be continuing quite intensely in the weeks and months ahead."

Turkey has repeatedly called for Gulen's extradition in the aftermath of the 2016 defeated coup. Orchestrated by FETO and its U.S.-based leader Gulen, the coup attempt on July 15, 2016 left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary, as well as having a large network of influence and intimidation abroad.