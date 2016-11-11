Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:52, 13 January 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
Update: 12:08, 13 January 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion
Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion

New report finds protests against executive order caused public opinion to side against ban

World Bulletin / News Desk

A new study announced Friday found that an executive order signed by President Donald Trump barring travelers from several Muslim-majority countries caused a rare and significant shift in public opinion.

Days after he was inaugurated in January of 2017, Trump signed Executive Order 13769 that barred citizens in seven countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days. The bill, often referred to as a “Muslim ban”, also barred refugees and caused mass confusion as to whether even travelers with U.S. citizenship status were allowed back into the country.

Protests at airports broke out almost immediately and the move was severely criticized by politicians and pundits.

The original order was rescinded several weeks later, but the White House has released several revised traveler bans with a rotating list of countries.

According to a study published by researchers at the University of California, Riverside, the order and the wave of protests it unleashed caused a significant change in public opinion. The pollsters found that the reactions helped spur mass opposition to the policy.

This shift in opinion was caused by “an influx of information portraying the ban as being at odds with egalitarian principles of American identity and religious liberty," the researchers wrote in their report.

The researchers interviewed hundreds of people days before Trump signed the ban. Two weeks after the ban was put into effect, the researchers interviewed the same group of people and found about 30 percent more people viewed the ban unfavorably.

Led by Loren Collingwood, the researchers found that the protests had a huge effect in causing this shift – images of protesters draped in American flags, for example, linked ideas of inclusive immigration policies to concepts of American equality.

“Our study highlights the potential broad political effects of mass movements and protests as it pertains to policies that impact racialized minority groups and suggests that preferences can shift quickly in response to changing political circumstances,” the authors explained in the report.



Related Islamophobia donald trump muslim ban
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas
Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas

"The G7 serves well as a proving or testing ground for discussions that could eventually go into the G20 or the United Nations or international financial institutions," Peter Boehm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G7 representative, said in an interview with AFP.
At UN diplomats are watching Candidate Haley
At UN, diplomats are watching Candidate Haley

Speculation about Haley's presidential ambitious has picked up since she defended Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, staring down friends and foes alike at the world body.
US delegation visits PKK PYD-held areas in north Syria
US delegation visits PKK/PYD-held areas in north Syria

Delegates briefed by terrorist group about demands for federal system in Syria, local sources say
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead 16 wounded
Food riots in Venezuela leave four dead, 16 wounded

Latest sign of growing unrest hits country reeling from recession, declining oil prices, U.S. sanctions
Jeff Bezos donates 33 million for DACA scholarships
Jeff Bezos donates $33 million for DACA scholarships

Amazon founder and richest man in history announces donation to send 1,000 Dreamers to college
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time

Announcement comes as US sanctions 14 mostly Iranian individuals, entities
Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion
Study finds Trump Muslim ban shifted public opinion

New report finds protests against executive order caused public opinion to side against ban
Hamas says will not attend PLO central council meeting
Hamas says will not attend PLO central council meeting

Palestinian resistance movement took the decision following several days of discussions with its leaders
Turkey is much safer than the US Foreign minister
Turkey is much safer than the US: Foreign minister

In Los Angeles, Mevlut Cavusoglu criticizes new US travel warning on Turkey as 'unnecessary'
Turkey commemorates founding father of Northern Cyprus
Turkey commemorates founding father of Northern Cyprus

Rauf Denktas, founding president of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, passed away on Jan. 13, 2012
KRG s premier meets Pope in Vatican
KRG’s premier meets Pope in Vatican

The duo discuss issues including the situation of Christians in Iraq and the problems between Erbil and Baghdad.
UN official Trump's comments on immigrants 'racist'
UN official: Trump's comments on immigrants 'racist'

There are shocking and shameful comments from US president: UN human rights spokesman 
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump s tweet
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump’s tweet 

Pakistan says it will continue counter-terror efforts even without US aid
Trump cancels London trip for embassy opening
Trump cancels London trip for embassy opening

He wrote on Twitter that he was abandoning the trip -- initially scheduled for next month -- because he did not like the location and price tag of the new building.
US Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH
US: Activists demand Guantanamo Bay's closure near WH

President Donald Trump keeps Guantanamo Bay open because he despises Muslims, human rights advocate says
Trump slams immigration from African Latin countries
Trump slams immigration from African, Latin countries

'Why are we having all these people from countries come here?' Trump says

News

NY Muslim police officers harassed with hate messages
NY Muslim police officers harassed with hate messages

UK: McDonald's asks Muslim woman to remove headscarf
UK McDonald's asks Muslim woman to remove headscarf

Austrian police fine man over face-veil stunt
Austrian police fine man over face-veil stunt

Anti-Muslim group confronted by protesters in Quebec
Anti-Muslim group confronted by protesters in Quebec

EU report reveals anti-Muslim discrimination
EU report reveals anti-Muslim discrimination

Islamophobic attack targets mosque in Netherlands
Islamophobic attack targets mosque in Netherlands

Hundreds protest against US Muslim travel ban
Hundreds protest against US Muslim travel ban

US federal judge blocks Trump's revised travel ban
US federal judge blocks Trump's revised travel ban

Revised Trump travel ban gets first legal blow
Revised Trump travel ban gets first legal blow

US congressman: Immigration order 'is a Muslim ban'
US congressman Immigration order 'is a Muslim ban'

At UN, diplomats are watching Candidate Haley
At UN diplomats are watching Candidate Haley

Macron reminds Trump of 'responsibility to history'
Macron reminds Trump of 'responsibility to history'

Erdogan criticizes Trump over Jerusalem move
Erdogan criticizes Trump over Jerusalem move

Trump defends ex-adviser, says 'nothing to hide'
Trump defends ex-adviser says 'nothing to hide'

Trump calls reports of Tillerson exit ‘fake news’
Trump calls reports of Tillerson exit fake news

Trump must keep his word on no arms for PKK/PYD: Turkey
Trump must keep his word on no arms for PKK






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 