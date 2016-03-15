US delegation visits PKK/PYD-held areas in north Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk
A delegation from the U.S. Department of State has reportedly visited areas held by the PKK/PYD terrorist group in northern Syria.
The delegation, headed by diplomat Max Martin, met with PKK/PYD commander Aldar Xelil and senior members Fevze Yusuf and Bedran Ciya Kurd during the visit on Friday, local sources said.
The U.S. officials were briefed about the terrorist group's demands for the set-up of a federal system in Syria, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions over talking to the media.
The delegation also visited the northern city of Ayn al-Arab (Kobani) and held talks with Sahin Cilo, the commander of the U.S.-backed SDF that is largely controlled and manned by the PKK/PYD.
They later met with members of the Raqqah provincial council, which was founded by the PKK/PYD to give the impression that the city was being run by a civil administration.
There was no comment from the U.S. State Department on the report.
Cilo is one of the main PKK/PYD commanders and has been supervising the group's military operations in northern Syria in coordination with U.S. officials.
Talal Silo, a defected SDF spokesman who has fled to Turkey, earlier told Anadolu Agency that Cilo and the U.S. administration were in "full coordination".
The PKK/PYD is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years, leading to the deaths of more than 40,000 people.
The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and EU as well as Turkey -- resumed its armed campaign in July 2015. Since then, it has killed more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including women and children.
"The G7 serves well as a proving or testing ground for discussions that could eventually go into the G20 or the United Nations or international financial institutions," Peter Boehm, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's G7 representative, said in an interview with AFP.
Speculation about Haley's presidential ambitious has picked up since she defended Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, staring down friends and foes alike at the world body.
Delegates briefed by terrorist group about demands for federal system in Syria, local sources say
Latest sign of growing unrest hits country reeling from recession, declining oil prices, U.S. sanctions
Amazon founder and richest man in history announces donation to send 1,000 Dreamers to college
Announcement comes as US sanctions 14 mostly Iranian individuals, entities
New report finds protests against executive order caused public opinion to side against ban
Palestinian resistance movement took the decision following several days of discussions with its leaders
In Los Angeles, Mevlut Cavusoglu criticizes new US travel warning on Turkey as 'unnecessary'
Rauf Denktas, founding president of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, passed away on Jan. 13, 2012
The duo discuss issues including the situation of Christians in Iraq and the problems between Erbil and Baghdad.
There are shocking and shameful comments from US president: UN human rights spokesman
Pakistan says it will continue counter-terror efforts even without US aid
He wrote on Twitter that he was abandoning the trip -- initially scheduled for next month -- because he did not like the location and price tag of the new building.
President Donald Trump keeps Guantanamo Bay open because he despises Muslims, human rights advocate says
'Why are we having all these people from countries come here?' Trump says