Update: 16:40, 13 January 2018 Saturday

Canada hopes G7 summit serves for new ideas

World Bulletin / News Desk

Canada hopes the upcoming G7 summit it is hosting will serve as a springboard for fresh ideas on key issues including climate change, the global economy and security, the lead organizer told AFP.

"The beauty of these summits is that there is informal dialogue between leaders," said Boehm, who has participated in several past summits.

Canada assumed the G7 presidency at the start of January and will host the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States in the picturesque resort village of La Malbaie on the shores of the Saint Lawrence River from June 8-9.

The agenda for the 44th Group of Seven industrialized nations summit includes advancing gender equality and women's empowerment, the implementation of the Paris climate agreement, and the global economy.

Boehm said the discussion on climate change will "inevitably include energy and renewable forms of energy" and "more broadly the resilience of coastal communities."

"We've seen a very bad hurricane season," he noted. "Many of the islands affected by these terrible hurricanes have lost their tourism economies."

Protectionism and trade tensions between the major powers will also be a hot topic, Boehm said.