Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
00:20, 19 January 2018 Friday
America-Canada
Update: 12:45, 18 January 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown

Republican leadership eyes Thursday vote on stopgap bill, but passage is uncertain without Democratic support

World Bulletin / News Desk

A divided Republican caucus scrambled Wednesday to unify ahead of yet another looming government shutdown that could cost the U.S. billions of dollars each day it goes on without resolution.

Lawmakers have until midnight Friday to broker some kind of agreement to fund the government. Most likely, they will vote on another short-term stopgap spending bill that will leave major policy disputes unresolved, continuing to punt issues further down field.

The latest Republican proposal would fund the government for 30 days and would include incentives for both sides to lend their support as the House leadership eyes a Thursday vote. It would include a six-year extension of the Children's Health Insurance Program and delay some taxes associated with former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

The Republican leadership has little room for error with Democrats threatening to withhold their support from any bill that does not reinstate protections for people brought to the U.S. illegally as minors, commonly referred to as "Dreamers". The proposal put forth Tuesday night does not include the immigration policy. President Donald Trump ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program last year, telling lawmakers to find a solution.

"No matter where you live in America, our families are our strongest resource & the bedrock of our communities. The idea that Republicans would deny immigrant families from staying together is inexcusable," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi wrote on Twitter.

So far, it is unclear if lawmakers can pass the continuing resolution with only Republican votes. They would need 218 votes, which the 246-seat caucus ostensibly has. But the House Freedom Caucus, a group of roughly 30 far-right Republicans, are split on their support.

Republicans have already started to shift the potential fallout to their Democratic colleagues.

"Typical. Democrats threaten to defund military, shut down fed gov't to grant citizenship to illegal aliens. They want NO border security, no borders at all or enforcement. Just more of the same BUT WORSE. Republicans looking out for U.S. citizens, taxpayers and troops in danger," Freedom Caucus member Rep. Scott DesJarlais wrote on Twitter.



Related US republicans
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials

The head of the Venezuelan Supreme Court and the chief of the intelligence agency are also blacklisted, diplomatic sources said, making them subject to asset freezes and travel bans.
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W Bank
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W. Bank

Army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US

Icy roads contribute to at least 4 fatalities, fifth death attributed to exposure
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown

Republican leadership eyes Thursday vote on stopgap bill, but passage is uncertain without Democratic support
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants

Border patrol also harasses and uses violence against volunteers, who provide aid, reports say
Pentagon belied quot Border Protection Force quot disclosure
Pentagon belied "Border Protection Force" disclosure

Pentagon and U.S.-led coalition contradicted with each other on function of PYD/PKK-led SDF forces in Syria
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info

Lee, a naturalized US citizen also known as Zhen Cheng Li, was arrested late Monday after he arrived at JFK International Airport in New York.
For 5th time Israel extends jailed teen s detention
For 5th time, Israel extends jailed teen’s detention

Israeli forces first detained al-Tamimi on Dec. 19 during an overnight raid
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state

If France recognizes Palestine as a state, more countries will follow it, says Luxembourg FM
US fund cut impacts regional security UNRWA
US fund cut impacts regional security: UNRWA

U.S. said Tuesday it was suspending a total of $65 million in aid to Palestine
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia

Reason for crash not yet known, defense minister says
27 electoral coalitions approved for Iraq polls
27 electoral coalitions approved for Iraq polls

Electoral coalitions in Iraq are often formed based on sectarian and ethnic lines
Israel banning reconstruction work at Al-Aqsa
Israel banning reconstruction work at Al-Aqsa

Al-Aqsa officials are warned not to carry out any renovation work at flashpoint holy site, local official says
Bridge collapse in Colombia kills 10
Bridge collapse in Colombia kills 10

Rescue team has not ruled out possibility of locating more bodies
Palestinians to reconsider recognition of Israel
Palestinians to reconsider recognition of Israel

Move follows developments over Jerusalem’s status
Gaza economy on verge of collapse Israeli officials
Gaza economy ‘on verge of collapse’: Israeli officials

Israeli officials say Gaza economy was “like from zero to below zero”

News

Egypt's Al-Azhar hosts int'l conference on Jerusalem
Egypt's Al-Azhar hosts int'l conference on Jerusalem

Turkey terms US move to cut funding of UN body worrying
Turkey terms US move to cut funding of UN body

US delegation visits PKK/PYD-held areas in north Syria
US delegation visits PKK PYD-held areas in north Syria

Turkey is much safer than the US: Foreign minister
Turkey is much safer than the US Foreign minister

Turkish religious leader warns Americans about FETO
Turkish religious leader warns Americans about FETO

US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump’s tweet 
US-Pakistan make first contact post-Trump s tweet

US: Republicans release details of tax bill
US Republicans release details of tax bill

Gorsuch confirmed to US Supreme Court
Gorsuch confirmed to US Supreme Court

Trump to Republicans on healthcare: this is your chance
Trump to Republicans on healthcare this is your chance

Republicans want religious system in U.S
Republicans want religious system in U S

Republicans look to challenge Obama on Cuba, immigration

Democrats in danger of losing Senate control in US midterms
Democrats in danger of losing Senate control in US midterms






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 