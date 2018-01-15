Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
00:21, 20 January 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
12:24, 19 January 2018 Friday

  • Share
Trump’s first year a failure but base cheer performance
Trump’s first year a failure but base cheer performance

Supporters not deterred by president’s antics, performance

World Bulletin / News Desk

After one year in office, President Donald Trump is polling with historically low numbers with most Americans assessing his presidency as a failure.

The new numbers released Thursday in two polls show just 37 percent of respondents approve of the job the president has done while in one survey, nearly 60 percent disapprove.   

Anadolu Agency traveled from Dallas, Texas, to Atlanta, Georgia, to get the temperature of support for Trump one year after he took office.

Deep in the “Bible Belt” – where conservative Christian values tend to hold sway over social and political life, supporters of the president are generally positive about his performance and most have adopted at least one of his stances.

Throughout his campaign for the White House and beyond, Trump used attacks to dismiss “fake news” media outlets and reports he did not like.

Almost everyone was eager to talk to Anadolu Agency but when asked to speak on the record, reluctance set in -- joined by a general distrust of the media and what they said was the industry’s inability to be honest.

A gun store owner outside Jackson, Mississippi, was happy to talk but he did not want to be recorded.

That reluctance was not limited to the president’s supporters but extended to those who feared retribution if they voiced any opposition to Trump.

A black woman at a Christian bookstore in Alexander City, Alabama, was concerned about the president’s rhetoric regarding immigrants, minorities and thought his use of Twitter was “gross” but because of “where she lived”, was nervous about being on camera.

Just around the corner, a Methodist minister on the street declined to go on camera because he feared backlash from his congregation. He conceded a parting of the ways with Trump on policies and that he was constantly taken aback by how the president conducted himself with erratic tweets, threatening statements and passing off questionable facts as the truth.



Related Trump
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
China to enshrine Xi's name in state constitution
China to enshrine Xi's name in state constitution

Xi's eponymous "thought" was already enshrined in the Communist Party constitution at the 19th Party Congress in October, elevating him to the same status as modern China's founder Mao Zedong.
Three killed as separate blasts rock Baghdad Diyala
Three killed as separate blasts rock Baghdad, Diyala

Separate roadside bombings in both provinces left three civilians dead, say security sources
Trump says Mexico 'most dangerous country in the world'
Trump says Mexico 'most dangerous country in the world'

Mexico rejects claim, calling it 'manifestly false'
Trump s first year a failure but base cheer performance
Trump’s first year a failure but base cheer performance

Supporters not deterred by president’s antics, performance
Toronto in running for new Amazon headquarters
Toronto in running for new Amazon headquarters

Only Canadian city among 20 North American finalists
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown
Fractured US Republicans seek unity to avert shutdown

Republican leadership eyes Thursday vote on stopgap bill, but passage is uncertain without Democratic support
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials
EU agrees to blacklist seven top Venezuelan officials

The head of the Venezuelan Supreme Court and the chief of the intelligence agency are also blacklisted, diplomatic sources said, making them subject to asset freezes and travel bans.
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W Bank
Israel detains 19 Palestinians in dawn raids in W. Bank

Army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US
At least 5 dead as winter storm wracks southern US

Icy roads contribute to at least 4 fatalities, fifth death attributed to exposure
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants

Border patrol also harasses and uses violence against volunteers, who provide aid, reports say
Pentagon belied quot Border Protection Force quot disclosure
Pentagon belied "Border Protection Force" disclosure

Pentagon and U.S.-led coalition contradicted with each other on function of PYD/PKK-led SDF forces in Syria
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info
Former CIA agent arrested with top secret info

Lee, a naturalized US citizen also known as Zhen Cheng Li, was arrested late Monday after he arrived at JFK International Airport in New York.
For 5th time Israel extends jailed teen s detention
For 5th time, Israel extends jailed teen’s detention

Israeli forces first detained al-Tamimi on Dec. 19 during an overnight raid
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state
Luxembourg FM voices support to Palestine as state

If France recognizes Palestine as a state, more countries will follow it, says Luxembourg FM
US fund cut impacts regional security UNRWA
US fund cut impacts regional security: UNRWA

U.S. said Tuesday it was suspending a total of $65 million in aid to Palestine
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia
10 killed in military helicopter crash in Colombia

Reason for crash not yet known, defense minister says

News

Trump says Mexico 'most dangerous country in the world'
Trump says Mexico 'most dangerous country in the world'

America first or America alone?
America first or America alone

White House pushes back over Trump N. Korea quote
White House pushes back over Trump N Korea quote

African countries unite at UN against Trump slur
African countries unite at UN against Trump slur

Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time
Trump extends Iran sanctions relief for final time

Trump cancels London trip for embassy opening
Trump cancels London trip for embassy opening






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 