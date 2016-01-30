Pentagon: Turkey’s Afrin operation will not affect ties

World Bulletin / News Desk
The U.S. Defense Department on Friday dismissed comments that a Turkish military operation against the PYD/PKK-held city of Afrin in northern Syria would throw diplomatic relations between Ankara and Washington into chaos.
“One action does not typically result in chaos or a breakdown. We have regular communication with our ally Turkey,” Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said adding he would not even pass judgement on such extreme remarks.
Pahon’s comments follow remarks by some unnamed American officials to CNN that a military operation by Turkey in Afrin could undermine the fight against ISIL, spark a regional clash and throw diplomatic relations between the U.S. and its NATO ally into chaos.
“We talk about these things. That is [part of] being allies. Allies do not always see eye to eye, but they are willing to work together,” Pahon reiterated.
“In Afrin in particular, we do not have people operating in Afrin, so that does not directly affect what we are doing. We would like to see everybody maintain their focus on our main goal -- the defeat of ISIS,” said Pahon.
