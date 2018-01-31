Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:47, 31 January 2018 Wednesday
America-Canada
11:53, 31 January 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row

'This dispute has had direct negative consequences economically and militarily for those involved,' Rex Tillerson says

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Secretaries of Defense and State urged an end to the ongoing row between Qatar and four of its neighbors Tuesday, saying the Gulf crisis has not only hurt the countries directly involved but Washington as well.

"This dispute has had direct negative consequences economically and militarily for those involved, as well as the United States," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at the inaugural round of the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue in Washington.

"It is critical that all parties minimize rhetoric, exercise restraint to avoid further escalation, and work toward a resolution. A united GCC bolsters our effectiveness on many fronts, particularly on counter terror – countering terrorism, defeating [Daesh], and countering the spread of Iran’s malign influence," he added, referring to the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Tillerson was speaking alongside Secretary of Defense James Mattis and their Qatari counterparts. 

Qatar has been at odds with Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates since June, with the bloc accusing Doha of supporting terrorism and severing ties with the country. Qatar has adamantly denied the allegations. 

The crisis is unprecedented in inter-Arab relations and has resulted in the four countries imposing a land, sea and air blockade on Qatar. 

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani thanked the U.S. for "taking a just position on the illegal activities of the blockading states throughout this Gulf crisis".

"The state of Qatar and its people have been illegally and unjustifiably blockaded. This blockade disrupts the joint efforts in providing stability for the region," al-Thani said. "Qatar and the U.S. are committed to delivering justice to our citizens."

The defense and foreign affairs meeting occurred one day after Qatar agreed to expand al-Udeid Air Base, which houses the U.S.'s Combined Air Operations Center, the United States Air Force Central Command Forward Headquarters and Central Command’s Forward Headquarters.

Roughly 10,000 U.S. service members are stationed at the air base. 

"A united Gulf Cooperation Council bolsters our effectiveness on many fronts, particularly on countering terrorism, defeating ISIS/Daesh, and countering the spread of Iran’s malign influence," Mattis said.

"It is thus critical that the GCC recovers its cohesion as the proud Gulf nations return to mutual support through a peaceful resolution that provides for enhanced regional stability and prosperity."



Related US qatar rex tillerson
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine
Brazil helps Santander earnings shine

The eurozone's biggest bank in terms of market value said its net profit climbed to 6.6 billion euros ($8.2 billion) last year, from 6.2 billion in 2016.
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem Qudus
Muslim scholars urge defense of Jerusalem (Qudus)

Jerusalem is 'common issue for all Muslims', head of Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate asserts
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row
US urges end to Qatar-Gulf row

'This dispute has had direct negative consequences economically and militarily for those involved,' Rex Tillerson says
Trump calls for unity after contentious first year
Trump calls for unity after contentious first year

Delivering his biggest speech of the year, this most polarizing of presidents sought to put the spotlight on a robust economy, while pointedly calling on a packed joint session of Congress to enact tough curbs on immigration.
Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban
Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban

We don't want to talk with the Taliban. There may be a time, but it's going to be a long time,' president says
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision
Gazans continue protests against US Jerusalem decision

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends
Progress made on NAFTA as sixth round ends

But Americans rip Canada for trade complaints to WTO
CIA chief Russians will meddle in coming US election
CIA chief: Russians will meddle in coming US election

"I haven't seen a significant decrease in their activity," Pompeo told the BBC of the Russians.
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network
White House backs off plan for nationalized 5G network

Communication agency’s chief blasts plan
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza
Injured Hamas leader dies in Gaza

Al-Alami was seriously injured by gunfire three weeks ago
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin Pentagon
Not aware of civilian casualties in Afrin: Pentagon

US is in "close and continued communication" with Turkey over Afrin, says Pentagon spokesperson
Tillerson to rally Americas amid Venezuela crisis
Tillerson to rally Americas, amid Venezuela crisis

On Thursday, Washington's top envoy will lay out his vision for relations with the United States' southern neighbors in a speech in Texas before jetting on a five-nation voyage.
Gaza hospital suspends services due to fuel shortage
Gaza hospital suspends services due to fuel shortage

Beit Hanoun hospital in northern Gaza had "suspended medical services because of the lack of fuel", with patients to be transferred to other hospitals, said Gazan health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.
Iraq denies Peshmerga troop advance on Kirkuk
Iraq denies Peshmerga troop advance on Kirkuk

An army officer also denied reports about Peshmerga advance on Mosul
Gazans protest US fund cuts for UN Palestine aid agency
Gazans protest US fund cuts for UN Palestine aid agency

US recently announced plans to withhold $65 million of aid to UN Relief and Works Agency
Power crisis forces Gaza hospital to close
Power crisis forces Gaza hospital to close

Local authorities warn number of hospitals might be shut down in Israeli-blockaded Palestinian enclave

News

Turkish FM talks to his US counterpart on phone
Turkish FM talks to his US counterpart on phone

Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts
Tillerson backs Trump as book casts mental health doubts

Turkey's Cavusoglu, US' Tillerson speak by phone
Turkey's Cavusoglu US' Tillerson speak by phone

Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

US embassy move to ‘probably’ take two more years
US embassy move to probably take two more years

Trump calls reports of Tillerson exit ‘fake news’
Trump calls reports of Tillerson exit fake news

Qatar in talks for Russian S-400 missile systems
Qatar in talks for Russian S-400 missile systems

Qatar supports Turkey's efforts in Afrin operation
Qatar supports Turkey's efforts in Afrin operation

UAE omits Qatar from world map amid airspace row
UAE omits Qatar from world map amid airspace row

Qatari royal says he is 'prisoner' in UAE
Qatari royal says he is 'prisoner' in UAE

Qatar files complaint to UN against UAE
Qatar files complaint to UN against UAE

Qatar says won't compete in Saudi chess tournament
Qatar says won't compete in Saudi chess tournament

Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban
Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban

Americans saving energy by staying at home
Americans saving energy by staying at home

Turkish FM: US must cut ties with PYD/PKK
Turkish FM US must cut ties with PYD PKK

Turkish presidential aide, US adviser discuss Syria
Turkish presidential aide US adviser discuss Syria

State Department Spokesperson calls YPG "the PKK"
State Department Spokesperson calls YPG quot the PKK quot

Turkey to US: Recollect arms from PYD/PKK terrorists
Turkey to US Recollect arms from PYD PKK terrorists






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 