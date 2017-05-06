Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:28, 03 February 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
13:41, 03 February 2018 Saturday

  • Share
LA school shooting an accident, say police
LA school shooting an accident, say police

A 15-year-old boy sustained a head wound, described as a "graze," while a girl of the same age was hit in the wrist in the incident at Salvador Castro Middle School in central Los Angeles on Thursday.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A middle school shooting that left two students injured in Los Angeles was the result of a semi-automatic handgun going off by accident in a 12-year-old girl's bag, police said Friday.

A 15-year-old boy sustained a head wound, described as a "graze," while a girl of the same age was hit in the wrist in the incident at Salvador Castro Middle School in central Los Angeles on Thursday.

Both are expected to fully recover, and Los Angeles police said they did not believe the shooting was intentional.

An 11-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman "had minor abrasions to the face area, some from glass," Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department said, adding that none of the three was struck by gunfire.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and charged in juvenile court Friday with felony counts of being a minor in possession of a firearm and having a weapon on school grounds.

The girl, who is not being identified by authorities because of her age, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, according to the District Attorney's Office, which said it would not release any further information.

Some of her friends told reporters that she claims the gun "went off" when she dropped her backpack.

"At this time, the information suggests that this was an isolated incident, involving the negligent discharge of a firearm, where innocent children and a staff member were unfortunately injured," the LAPD said in a statement.

Speaking Friday on KNX Newsradio, Mayor Eric Garcetti said a single bullet apparently went through the girl's wrist and struck the boy near one of his temples before lodging in his neck.

Chief Steve Zipperman of the Los Angeles School Police Department said Thursday it was unclear how the gun wound up on the secure campus.

"We have laws that mandate that parents who own guns, any adult who owns guns, any gun owner has an obligation to ensure that gun is locked inside a home," he added.

The image of 12-year-old children bringing guns into the classroom has reignited the long-running debate on America's epidemic of gun violence and the ready accessibility of weapons.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said the incident should be a "call to action" for gun owners to ensure weapons are kept away from children while Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said she was "horrified" by events.

More than 33,000 people die annually in the United States from gun-related deaths -- two thirds of them suicides -- according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Related US police
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Venezuela's Maduro gears up for re-election with party backing
Venezuela's Maduro gears up for re-election with party backing

The snap poll is to happen sometime before the end of April, after the Constituent Assembly -- a super-legislature stacked with Maduro loyalists -- announced last week the vote was being brought forward from December.
US Mexico play up increased security cooperation
US, Mexico play up increased security cooperation

The US-Mexican relationship has been strained by Trump's attacks on Mexican immigrants and the North American Free Trade Agreement -- and his insistence on building a border wall.
LA school shooting an accident say police
LA school shooting an accident, say police

A 15-year-old boy sustained a head wound, described as a "graze," while a girl of the same age was hit in the wrist in the incident at Salvador Castro Middle School in central Los Angeles on Thursday.
Iraq hunts down ISIL remnants near Saudi border
Iraq hunts down ISIL remnants near Saudi border

ISIL was driven out from territory overrun by terrorist group in northern and western Iraq
UN No aid reached Syria's besieged area in 2 months
UN: No aid reached Syria's besieged area in 2 months

Secretary General Antonio Guterres says people suffering dire health conditions
US Controversial memo released over FBI protests
US: Controversial memo released over FBI protests

'A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves and much worse than that,' Trump says
UN court orders Nicaragua to pay 379 000 to Costa
UN court orders Nicaragua to pay $379,000 to Costa Rica

The sum was well below the $6.7 million demanded by Costa Rica for the environmental harm done to the area, and to compensate its efforts to restore it.
Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation
Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation

'We want the whole world to understand the position of Turkey and support it morally,' says Bangladesh envoy in Ankara
Trump accuses Justice Dept FBI of pro-Democrat bias
Trump accuses Justice Dept, FBI of pro-Democrat bias

The message came as Trump was expected to approve the release of a confidential Republican-drafted memo alleging abuse of authority in the FBI's probe of his election campaign and its ties to Russia.
Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza
Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza

Warplanes target site affiliated with Hamas's armed wing in Gaza Strip, Palestinian security source says
US 4 students injured in LA school shooting
US: 4 students injured in LA school shooting

12-year-old female suspect taken into custody
Turkish Cypriot leader okays new coalition government
Turkish Cypriot leader okays new coalition government

Republican Turkish Party leader Tufan Erhurman will be prime minister of new 4-party coalition government
Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets destroy PKK targets in northern Iraq

Airstrikes in Hakurk and Avasin-Basyan regions take place as terror group was preparing attacks, says military
US Russia to meet nuclear treaty obligations US says
US, Russia to meet nuclear treaty obligations, US says

'We assess at this time that Russia has also progressed toward meeting those limits,' State Department spokeswoman says
Fidel Castro s eldest son commits suicide
Fidel Castro´s eldest son commits suicide

The former Cuban leader´s eldest son was a scientific advisor to Cuba´s State Council
Four N Cypriot parties sign pact for coalition government
Four N.Cypriot parties sign pact for coalition government

Republican Turkish Party, People's Party, Communal Democracy Party, Democratic Party agree to form ruling coalition

News

US, Mexico play up increased security cooperation
US Mexico play up increased security cooperation

Turkey 'concerned' over Haniyeh terror listing
Turkey 'concerned' over Haniyeh terror listing

US support to YPG imperils Turkey's security: Cavusoglu
US support to YPG imperils Turkey's security Cavusoglu

US: Controversial memo released over FBI protests
US Controversial memo released over FBI protests

US: 4 students injured in LA school shooting
US 4 students injured in LA school shooting

Pentagon condemns rocket attacks on Turkey
Pentagon condemns rocket attacks on Turkey

Turkey: 5 remanded in custody post anti-drug operations
Turkey 5 remanded in custody post anti-drug operations

Istanbul police arrest 9 over artifact smuggling
Istanbul police arrest 9 over artifact smuggling

Israeli police detain 6 Turkish nationals in Jerusalem
Israeli police detain 6 Turkish nationals in Jerusalem

Warrants issued for FETO terror-linked ex-union leaders
Warrants issued for FETO terror-linked ex-union leaders

Senior PKK terrorist arrested in western Turkey
Senior PKK terrorist arrested in western Turkey

NY Muslim police officers harassed with hate messages
NY Muslim police officers harassed with hate messages






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 