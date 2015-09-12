Worldbulletin News

Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan

On Friday, Pentagon issued policy statement focusing on developing smaller atomic bombs

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. military’s proposal to diversify its nuclear arsenal could lead to an atomic war, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“Considerable reduction of threshold values in nuclear weapons use can lead to an atomic war even in course of small-scale conflicts,” it said.

On Friday, the Pentagon issued a policy statement, known as Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), focusing on development and deployment of smaller atomic bombs, according to local media.



