Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster will visit capital Ankara in coming days, according to a Turkish diplomatic source Tuesday.

Tillerson and Mcmaster are scheduled to meet their Turkish counterparts, the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

Both senior US officials are expected to arrive in Ankara next week, separately, the source said.

Last year, Tillerson visited Ankara on March 30 and Istanbul on July 10.

Turkey-U.S. relations have been strained recently following the America’s backing and arming of PYD/PKK terror group in Syria.