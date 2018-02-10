US government-funded TV spreads FETO propaganda

World Bulletin / News Desk
A U.S. government-funded TV channel has given leading fugitive members of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) a chance to vilify Turkey.
Virginia-based al-Hurra News, an Arabic-language satellite TV channel, which broadcasts to 25 countries in the Middle East and North Africa featured key FETO fugitives Emre Uslu and Adem Yavuz Arslan on screen.
The TV channel, which has long been criticized for being a propaganda tool of the U.S. government in the Middle East, also shared a video of the interview on its Twitter account.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
FETO and its leader, Gulen are also suspected of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the Turkish state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.
The terror group has a considerable presence outside Turkey, including private educational institutions that investigators have found serve as a revenue stream for the terror group.
Al-Hurra was established as an alternative to Middle-Eastern broadcasts, often critical of the U.S., by former U.S. President George W. Bush in 2004. It also attempted to tone down Arab anger after the U.S. invasion of Iraq.
The channel, which operates under the control of Broadcasting Board of Governors (global media agency of the U.S. government), eventually came under fire by American politicians for not reaching the targeted number of viewers despite its large budget.
Receiving over $100 million annually from American taxpayers, al-Hurra has became "the most expensive foreign broadcasting effort undertaken by the U.S. government", according to the ProPublica, a nonprofit organization that produces investigative journalism in the U.S.
According to Congressional records, al-Hurra received $108 million while its state television channel Voice of America received $221 million in fiscal year 2017.
The channel dismissed its own top executive and employees who broadcast a live speech by Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah, and a Holocaust deniers' conference in Iran.
Massive military, domestic spending in bill that fails to address nearly 1 million undocumented youngsters
Al Hurra was founded by former US President George Bush in 2004 to tone down anti-American sentiment in Middle East
Move follows threats to its candidates for upcoming elections
Clashes break out between Palestinian youths and Israeli army in West Bank cities of Ramallah, Nablus
The US will continue to work with Turkey all the way down through the military level, says US Defense Secretary
Ambassador blasts left-leaning daily over editorial critical of Israel's settlement policy
Qatar donates $9 million, UAE $ 2 million after UN warns of acute energy crisis in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday
Lawmakers are scrambling early Friday morning to move towards a new vote on bipartisan spending bill
Muslims consider Al-Aqsa compound as world's third holiest site, while Jews refer to it as “Temple Mount"
Central govt still hasn't paid delayed public-sector salaries in Kurdish region, regional govt official asserts
He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006