  RSS 
  Twitter 
  Facebook 
16:56, 10 February 2018 Saturday
America-Canada

US government-funded TV spreads FETO propaganda
Al Hurra was founded by former US President George Bush in 2004 to tone down anti-American sentiment in Middle East

World Bulletin / News Desk

A U.S. government-funded TV channel has given leading fugitive members of Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) a chance to vilify Turkey.

Virginia-based al-Hurra News, an Arabic-language satellite TV channel, which broadcasts to 25 countries in the Middle East and North Africa featured key FETO fugitives Emre Uslu and Adem Yavuz Arslan on screen.

The TV channel, which has long been criticized for being a propaganda tool of the U.S. government in the Middle East, also shared a video of the interview on its Twitter account.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETO and its leader, Gulen are also suspected of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the Turkish state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

The terror group has a considerable presence outside Turkey, including private educational institutions that investigators have found serve as a revenue stream for the terror group.

Al-Hurra was established as an alternative to Middle-Eastern broadcasts, often critical of the U.S., by former U.S. President George W. Bush in 2004. It also attempted to tone down Arab anger after the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

The channel, which operates under the control of Broadcasting Board of Governors (global media agency of the U.S. government), eventually came under fire by American politicians for not reaching the targeted number of viewers despite its large budget.

Receiving over $100 million annually from American taxpayers, al-Hurra has became "the most expensive foreign broadcasting effort undertaken by the U.S. government", according to the ProPublica, a nonprofit organization that produces investigative journalism in the U.S.

According to Congressional records, al-Hurra received $108 million while its state television channel Voice of America received $221 million in fiscal year 2017.

The channel dismissed its own top executive and employees who broadcast a live speech by Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah, and a Holocaust deniers' conference in Iran.



Turkey: Former top judiciary official arrested
Turkey Former top judiciary official arrested

Turkey: 40 FETO suspects sought in police exam probe
Turkey 40 FETO suspects sought in police exam probe

Turkey issues warrants for 120 FETO suspects
Turkey issues warrants for 120 FETO suspects

Over 45 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested in Turkey
Over 45 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Turkey issues arrest warrants for over 85 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for over 85 FETO suspects

Over 55 received jail terms over coup bid in Turkey
Over 55 received jail terms over coup bid in Turkey

Turkey effectively fighting terrorism: Justice min.
Turkey effectively fighting terrorism Justice min

Uzbekistan starts visa-free entry for Turkish citizens
Uzbekistan starts visa-free entry for Turkish citizens

Turkey condemns bombing in northeast Libya
Turkey condemns bombing in northeast Libya

Turkey, China discuss bilateral economic cooperation
Turkey China discuss bilateral economic cooperation

Senior MP: 'Nobody should test Turkey's resolve'
Senior MP 'Nobody should test Turkey's resolve'

1,062 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Afrin op
1 062 terrorists 'neutralized' in Turkey's Afrin op






