01:00, 11 February 2018 Sunday

US concerned violence escalating at Israel's border

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. was "deeply" concerned about Saturday's escalation of violence over Israel's border and "strongly" supported Israel's sovereign right to defend itself, the State Department said.

"Iran's calculated escalation of threat and its ambition to project its power and dominance, places all the people of the‎ region -- from Yemen to Lebanon -- at risk," spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

She said Washington continues to push back on the totality of Iran's "malign" activities in the region and called for an end to Iranian behavior that "threatens" peace and stability.

Earlier Saturday, the Israeli army said its forces shot down an Iranian drone launched from Syria and also hit several targets inside the war-torn neighboring country.

Iran, for its part, denied the allegation, describing Israeli statements about shooting down an Iranian drone as “lies”.