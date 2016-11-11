Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
04:31, 11 February 2018 Sunday
America-Canada
01:00, 11 February 2018 Sunday

  • Share
US concerned violence escalating at Israel's border
US concerned violence escalating at Israel's border

State Department says Washington 'strongly' supports Israel's sovereign right to defend itself

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. was "deeply" concerned about Saturday's escalation of violence over Israel's border and "strongly" supported Israel's sovereign right to defend itself, the State Department said.

"Iran's calculated escalation of threat and its ambition to project its power and dominance, places all the people of the‎ region -- from Yemen to Lebanon -- at risk," spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

She said Washington continues to push back on the totality of Iran's "malign" activities in the region and called for an end to Iranian behavior that "threatens" peace and stability.

Earlier Saturday, the Israeli army said its forces shot down an Iranian drone launched from Syria and also hit several targets inside the war-torn neighboring country.

Iran, for its part, denied the allegation, describing Israeli statements about shooting down an Iranian drone as “lies”.



Related Israel US
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
US concerned violence escalating at Israel's border
US concerned violence escalating at Israel's border

State Department says Washington 'strongly' supports Israel's sovereign right to defend itself
Trump signs budget bill to reopen government
Trump signs budget bill to reopen government

Massive military, domestic spending in bill that fails to address nearly 1 million undocumented youngsters
US government-funded TV spreads FETO propaganda
US government-funded TV spreads FETO propaganda

Al Hurra was founded by former US President George Bush in 2004 to tone down anti-American sentiment in Middle East
FARC suspends political campaigning in Colombia
FARC suspends political campaigning in Colombia

Move follows threats to its candidates for upcoming elections
Palestinian injured in W Bank clashes with Israel army
Palestinian injured in W. Bank clashes with Israel army

Clashes break out between Palestinian youths and Israeli army in West Bank cities of Ramallah, Nablus
Mattis to meet Turkish counterpart amid Manbij row
Mattis to meet Turkish counterpart amid Manbij row

The US will continue to work with Turkey all the way down through the military level, says US Defense Secretary
US Israel envoy slams Haaretz op-ed on settlements
US Israel envoy slams Haaretz op-ed on settlements

Ambassador blasts left-leaning daily over editorial critical of Israel's settlement policy
UN thanks Qatar UAE for Gaza Strip aid
UN thanks Qatar, UAE for Gaza Strip aid

Qatar donates $9 million, UAE $ 2 million after UN warns of acute energy crisis in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday
US govt shuts down after rogue lawmaker debate
US govt shuts down after rogue lawmaker debate

Lawmakers are scrambling early Friday morning to move towards a new vote on bipartisan spending bill
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa

Muslims consider Al-Aqsa compound as world's third holiest site, while Jews refer to it as “Temple Mount"
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries Kurd region PM
Baghdad yet to pay owed public salaries: Kurd region PM

Central govt still hasn't paid delayed public-sector salaries in Kurdish region, regional govt official asserts
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N Korea Pence
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N. Korea: Pence

He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world

Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
Power crisis brings Gaza to verge of disaster UN
Power crisis brings Gaza to ‘verge of disaster’: UN

The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006

News

Moscow 'seriously concerned' at Israel's Syria attacks
Moscow 'seriously concerned' at Israel's Syria attacks

Rocket sirens sound in Israel-occupied Golan Heights
Rocket sirens sound in Israel-occupied Golan Heights

Israel downs Iranian drone from Syria
Israel downs Iranian drone from Syria

US Israel envoy slams Haaretz op-ed on settlements
US Israel envoy slams Haaretz op-ed on settlements

Israel names new Jordan envoy after diplomatic row resolved
Israel names new Jordan envoy after diplomatic row resolved

Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa
Israeli minister wants Jewish temple built at Al-Aqsa

US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition

Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan

Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US
Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US

Pentagon pushes for new, low-yield nuclear weapons
Pentagon pushes for new low-yield nuclear weapons






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 