16:39, 12 February 2018 Monday
America-Canada
09:29, 12 February 2018 Monday

Turks in Canada pray for military success in Syria
Turks in Canada pray for military success in Syria

Turkish nationals in southeastern Canadian city of Montreal gather to pray for Turkish soldiers conducting Syria operation

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish citizens living in Canada held a prayer ceremony on Sunday for the victory of the Turkish military’s counter terrorism operation in northwestern Syria.

The prayer program was organized by the Turkish Cultural Association in Montreal, a city in southeastern Canada, to show support for the Operation Olive Branch against the PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists in the Syrian city of Afrin.

They also prayed for the Turkish troops carrying out their duties in other places in the world.  

Mehmet Ors, head of the association, said at the event that they had gathered to express their support to the Turkish state as well as the Turkish military.

"May Allah help our state and our military,” he added.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to clear PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said only terror targets are being destroyed and the "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming civilians.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

Turks in Britain worry about future of visa-free deal
Turks in Britain worry about future of visa-free deal

Common rhythms and songs unite Greeks and Turks
Common rhythms and songs unite Greeks and Turks

Suspected destroys Turk's car in Cambodia
Suspected destroys Turk's car in Cambodia

China arrests 10 Turks for helping Uighur Muslims to flee
China arrests 10 Turks for helping Uighur Muslims to flee

Turkish PM Davutoglu visits Turks in Skopje
Turkish PM Davutoglu visits Turks in Skopje






