White House sends condolences over Russian plane crash

"The United States is deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of those on board Saratov Airlines Flight 703,” the White House said in a statement.
“We send our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Russia," the statement added.
The Saratov Airlines flight crashed near Ramenskoe town, in the Moscow's suburbs, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.
Aboard the flight were six crew members and 65 passengers, including a child.
Sheikh Raed Salah has already served out six months in solitary confinement in Israeli prison facility
Civilians face frequent sniping, shelling and airstrikes in Yemen, UN human rights chief says
Tillerson landed in Cairo late Sunday and had dinner with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.
France has been a key member of the US-led military coalition fighting IS after the jihadist group seized large swathes of Iraq and neighbouring Syria in 2014.
Hospital cleaners in Gaza Strip strike to demand overdue pay
Turkish nationals in southeastern Canadian city of Montreal gather to pray for Turkish soldiers conducting Syria operation
Some 600 men were moved out of an Australian-run camp on PNG's Manus Island in November to three transit centres after a local court ruled the facility was unconstitutional.
The Israel-blockaded Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
State Department says Washington 'strongly' supports Israel's sovereign right to defend itself
Massive military, domestic spending in bill that fails to address nearly 1 million undocumented youngsters
Al Hurra was founded by former US President George Bush in 2004 to tone down anti-American sentiment in Middle East
Move follows threats to its candidates for upcoming elections
Clashes break out between Palestinian youths and Israeli army in West Bank cities of Ramallah, Nablus