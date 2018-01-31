Tillerson says 'too early' for direct talks with N. Korea

World Bulletin / News Desk
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Monday it was "too early" to discuss direct negotiations with North Korea, after Vice President Mike Pence said the US was open to talks.
He said the United States and its allies would impose "steep and escalating costs" on Pyongyang until it takes "clear steps toward denuclearisation".
But he said the White House was willing to "sit down and talk with the regime while that pressure campaign is ongoing".
"If you want to talk, we'll talk," the paper quoted him as saying.
Asked about the article during a visit to Egypt, Tillerson said: "I think it's too early to judge."
"We've said for some time it's really up to the North Koreans to decide when they're ready to engage with us in a sincere way, a meaningful way," he said.
"They know what has to be on the table for conversations."
He said it was important first "to determine whether the parties are in fact ready to engage in something that's meaningful."
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have exchanged a series of personal insults.
Pence's comments come at a time of reconciliation between the two Koreas, which are still technically at war.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has used the Winter Olympics hosted by South Korea to unleash a diplomatic charm offensive.
But Pence, speaking to reporters on Saturday, stressed "the need to continue to isolate North Korea economically and diplomatically until they abandon their nuclear and ballistic missile program."
Pence was quoted in the Washington Post on Sunday as saying the US and South Korea had agreed terms for future diplomatic engagement with North Korea.
Sheikh Raed Salah has already served out six months in solitary confinement in Israeli prison facility
Civilians face frequent sniping, shelling and airstrikes in Yemen, UN human rights chief says
Tillerson landed in Cairo late Sunday and had dinner with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.
France has been a key member of the US-led military coalition fighting IS after the jihadist group seized large swathes of Iraq and neighbouring Syria in 2014.
Hospital cleaners in Gaza Strip strike to demand overdue pay
The US 'deeply saddened' by plane crash in Moscow suburbs that killed over 70 people
Turkish nationals in southeastern Canadian city of Montreal gather to pray for Turkish soldiers conducting Syria operation
Some 600 men were moved out of an Australian-run camp on PNG's Manus Island in November to three transit centres after a local court ruled the facility was unconstitutional.
The Israel-blockaded Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
State Department says Washington 'strongly' supports Israel's sovereign right to defend itself
Massive military, domestic spending in bill that fails to address nearly 1 million undocumented youngsters
Al Hurra was founded by former US President George Bush in 2004 to tone down anti-American sentiment in Middle East
Move follows threats to its candidates for upcoming elections