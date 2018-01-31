Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
04:39, 13 February 2018 Tuesday
America-Canada
17:52, 12 February 2018 Monday

  • Share
Tillerson says 'too early' for direct talks with N. Korea
Tillerson says 'too early' for direct talks with N. Korea

Pence was quoted in the Washington Post on Sunday as saying the US and South Korea had agreed terms for future diplomatic engagement with North Korea.

World Bulletin / News Desk

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Monday it was "too early" to discuss direct negotiations with North Korea, after Vice President Mike Pence said the US was open to talks.

He said the United States and its allies would impose "steep and escalating costs" on Pyongyang until it takes "clear steps toward denuclearisation".

But he said the White House was willing to "sit down and talk with the regime while that pressure campaign is ongoing".

"If you want to talk, we'll talk," the paper quoted him as saying.

Asked about the article during a visit to Egypt, Tillerson said: "I think it's too early to judge."

"We've said for some time it's really up to the North Koreans to decide when they're ready to engage with us in a sincere way, a meaningful way," he said. 

"They know what has to be on the table for conversations."

He said it was important first "to determine whether the parties are in fact ready to engage in something that's meaningful."

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have exchanged a series of personal insults.

Pence's comments come at a time of reconciliation between the two Koreas, which are still technically at war.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has used the Winter Olympics hosted by South Korea to unleash a diplomatic charm offensive.

But Pence, speaking to reporters on Saturday, stressed "the need to continue to isolate North Korea economically and diplomatically until they abandon their nuclear and ballistic missile program."



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Tillerson says 'too early' for direct talks with N Korea
Tillerson says 'too early' for direct talks with N. Korea

Pence was quoted in the Washington Post on Sunday as saying the US and South Korea had agreed terms for future diplomatic engagement with North Korea.
Palestine icon Salah faces another 6 months in solitary
Palestine icon Salah faces another 6 months in solitary

Sheikh Raed Salah has already served out six months in solitary confinement in Israeli prison facility
UN warns of escalating violence in Yemen
UN warns of escalating violence in Yemen

Civilians face frequent sniping, shelling and airstrikes in Yemen, UN human rights chief says  
Iraqi speaker expects non-sectarian govt after polls
Iraqi speaker expects non-sectarian govt after polls

Iraq will hold parliamentary election on May 13
US envoy Tillerson in Egypt at start of Mideast tour
US envoy Tillerson in Egypt at start of Mideast tour

Tillerson landed in Cairo late Sunday and had dinner with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.
France FM visits Iraq to discuss reconstruction
France FM visits Iraq to discuss reconstruction

France has been a key member of the US-led military coalition fighting IS after the jihadist group seized large swathes of Iraq and neighbouring Syria in 2014.
Gaza Strip hospital cleaners strike for back pay
Gaza Strip hospital cleaners strike for back pay

Hospital cleaners in Gaza Strip strike to demand overdue pay
White House sends condolences over Russian plane crash
White House sends condolences over Russian plane crash

The US 'deeply saddened' by plane crash in Moscow suburbs that killed over 70 people
Turks in Canada pray for military success in Syria
Turks in Canada pray for military success in Syria

Turkish nationals in southeastern Canadian city of Montreal gather to pray for Turkish soldiers conducting Syria operation
UN rights chief calls on PNG to safeguard Australia camp
UN rights chief calls on PNG to safeguard Australia camp refugees

Some 600 men were moved out of an Australian-run camp on PNG's Manus Island in November to three transit centres after a local court ruled the facility was unconstitutional.
Violence kills 3 civilians in northern Iraq
Violence kills 3 civilians in northern Iraq

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks
Scholars rally for Gaza hospitals amid power crisis
Scholars rally for Gaza hospitals amid power crisis

The Israel-blockaded Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
US concerned violence escalating at Israel's border
US concerned violence escalating at Israel's border

State Department says Washington 'strongly' supports Israel's sovereign right to defend itself
Trump signs budget bill to reopen government
Trump signs budget bill to reopen government

Massive military, domestic spending in bill that fails to address nearly 1 million undocumented youngsters
US government-funded TV spreads FETO propaganda
US government-funded TV spreads FETO propaganda

Al Hurra was founded by former US President George Bush in 2004 to tone down anti-American sentiment in Middle East
FARC suspends political campaigning in Colombia
FARC suspends political campaigning in Colombia

Move follows threats to its candidates for upcoming elections





World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 