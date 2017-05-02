Trump offers condolences to Putin over plane crash

World Bulletin / News Desk
Trump offered Putin U.S. assistance in the ongoing investigation into the crash of Saratov Airlines Flight 703, according to a White House readout of the call.
The flight crashed Sunday near Ramenskoe in Moscow's suburbs, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.
Six crew members and 65 passengers, including a child, were onboard.
During their call, Putin noted his then-forthcoming visit with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, to which Trump "said that now is the time to work toward an enduring peace agreement", the White House said.
But the American president's recent decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, despite Palestinian aspirations to have the east of the city as the capital of their long-sought nation, has left Washington ineligible to be the sole mediator in Palestinian-Israeli negotiations, Abbas said.
“From now on, we refuse to cooperate in any way with the U.S. in its status as a mediator, as we stand against its actions," said Abbas.
If any international event takes place in future, Abbas said, Palestine will be insisting to have a new mechanism in which the U.S. will be part of a group of mediators and not the sole mediator.
Other topics of mutual concern were discussed during the Putin-Trump call, including North Korea, according to the White House.
The court postponed al-Tamimi's trial until March 11
$300M requested to train and equip PYD/PKK, $250M to build ‘border security force’ in Syria
President offers U.S. assistance in investigation into Saratov Airlines Flight 703
Pence was quoted in the Washington Post on Sunday as saying the US and South Korea had agreed terms for future diplomatic engagement with North Korea.
Sheikh Raed Salah has already served out six months in solitary confinement in Israeli prison facility
Civilians face frequent sniping, shelling and airstrikes in Yemen, UN human rights chief says
Tillerson landed in Cairo late Sunday and had dinner with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.
France has been a key member of the US-led military coalition fighting IS after the jihadist group seized large swathes of Iraq and neighbouring Syria in 2014.
Hospital cleaners in Gaza Strip strike to demand overdue pay
The US 'deeply saddened' by plane crash in Moscow suburbs that killed over 70 people
Turkish nationals in southeastern Canadian city of Montreal gather to pray for Turkish soldiers conducting Syria operation
Some 600 men were moved out of an Australian-run camp on PNG's Manus Island in November to three transit centres after a local court ruled the facility was unconstitutional.
The Israel-blockaded Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
State Department says Washington 'strongly' supports Israel's sovereign right to defend itself