16:41, 13 February 2018 Tuesday
12:36, 13 February 2018 Tuesday

Pentagon seeks to invest $550M on PYD/PKK in FY2019
World Bulletin / News Desk

The Pentagon on Monday requested $300 million to train and equip PYD/PKK terrorist group, which also uses the name SDF, and $250 for building the terror group-led “border security force” in Syria.

According to the Pentagon's budget proposal, its plan for 2019 also contains $850 million for train-and-equip activities in Iraq to counter-ISIL elements.

"The training, equipment, and operations support in this request will consolidate the gains achieved against ISIL and prevent its reemergence," it said in the proposal.

With its new budget proposal, the Pentagon plans to allocate a total of $1.4 billion for fiscal year 2019, slightly less than its 2018 budget with $1.8 billion.

The U.S. has supported the PYD/PKK, which is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror organization that has waged a more than 30-year war against the Turkish state.

American support for the terror group has long vexed Ankara as Washington views the PYD/PKK-led SDF as a "reliable partner" in its fight against ISIL and continues to provide it with arms and equipment in the face of strong objections by Turkey.

The PKK has fought a 33-year war against Turkey that has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths. 



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

