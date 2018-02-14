US concerns over EU defence pact cloud NATO talks

World Bulletin / News Desk
NATO defence ministers gathered for talks Wednesday amid US concerns over the EU's landmark defence cooperation pact and increasingly strained relations between Washington and Turkey.
The two-day meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels is expected to approve changes to NATO's command structure aimed at making the alliance fit for the challenges of warfare in the 21st century, particularly cyber tactics and hybrid warfare, as fears grow about Russian assertiveness.
But a working dinner with EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini later Wednesday has taken on greater significance after senior US officials voiced fears about the bloc's defence pact.
Despite concerns from the alliance's biggest power, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the right balance could be struck.
"Done in the right way, these efforts can make a contribution to fairer burden-sharing between Europe and North America," Stoltenberg told reporters as he arrived for talks with NATO defence ministers on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly urged allies to increase their share of spending to ease Washington's burden.
On Tuesday Stoltenberg said efforts to boost EU defence spending were welcome, but only if they were coordinated with NATO plans, warning there was "no way" the EU could replace the transatlantic alliance in guaranteeing European security.
"It will be absolutely without any meaning if NATO and the EU start to compete," the former Norwegian premier told reporters.
"European allies are absolutely aware that the defence, the protection of Europe is dependent on NATO."
The EU's so-called permanent structured cooperation on defence agreement, known as PESCO, has projects in view already to develop new military equipment and improve cooperation and decision-making.
But on Sunday a senior official working with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Washington had concerns some of the proposed initiatives risked "pulling resources or capabilities away from NATO".
Rex Tillerson issues demand at joint press conference with Jordanian counterpart in Amman
Washington and Ankara, two of the transatlantic alliance's most important members, are at loggerheads over Turkey's military offensive in northern Syria, which US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday warned was detracting from the fight against the ISIL group.
Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says 'no other NATO ally has suffered more terrorist attacks'
Tehran's chief prosecutor accused Emami of being part of an espionage network set up by Israel's Mossad and the CIA.
Iraq invaded oil-rich Kuwait in 1990 under former dictator Saddam Hussein
In his book, PKK terror group head Ocalan says: ‘Tell Gulen that I'm the best person capable of understanding him’
New York federal judge questions legal rationale behind effort to end immigration protections
8 bases of terror group in northern Iraq have been hit, says Turkish Armed Forces
The court postponed al-Tamimi's trial until March 11
$300M requested to train and equip PYD/PKK, $250M to build ‘border security force’ in Syria
President offers U.S. assistance in investigation into Saratov Airlines Flight 703
Pence was quoted in the Washington Post on Sunday as saying the US and South Korea had agreed terms for future diplomatic engagement with North Korea.
Sheikh Raed Salah has already served out six months in solitary confinement in Israeli prison facility
Civilians face frequent sniping, shelling and airstrikes in Yemen, UN human rights chief says
Tillerson landed in Cairo late Sunday and had dinner with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.