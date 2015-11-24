Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:51, 17 February 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
Update: 12:18, 17 February 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Moscow expects US to close safe zone in northern Syria
Moscow expects US to close safe zone in northern Syria

Kremlin accuses US of cooperation with PKK

World Bulletin / News Desk

Moscow expects the United States to close its unilaterally established zone of de-escalation in northern Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Euronews on Friday, without giving a timeframe.

From the very beginning of the U.S. presence in Syria, the Americans have relied on the PKK, which is recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey and a number of other countries, he said.

Despite numerous protests from Ankara, the U.S. has supplied the PKK with weapons and then announced the establishment of certain “border forces” which mainly consist of Kurds to provide security on the Syria-Turkish border. After that, Turkey put into action its warnings [through Operation Olive Branch], he said.

To game play with the Kurdish issue, as the U.S. is doing, with only a narrow understanding of its geopolitical implications is very dangerous and can lead to major trouble in other countries where Kurds live, he said.

It is necessary to think about how to ensure equal rights for Kurds within the current borders of the countries in which they are located and not to incite them to separatism, Lavrov concluded.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin in northern Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN Charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The Turkish military also said only terror targets were being destroyed and the "utmost care and sensitivity" were being used to not harm civilians.



Related syria moscow US
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Palestinians to abort deal of century Hamas leader
Palestinians to abort ‘deal of century’: Hamas leader

"Deal of the Century" refers to a back-channel U.S. plan to settle the Palestine-Israel dispute
Mexico minister survives helicopter crash
Mexico minister survives helicopter crash

Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete and Alejandro Murat, governor of the state of Oaxaca, were on their way to survey the scene of the destruction left by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake when the accident occurred, the interior ministry tweeted.
Trump visits Florida shooting survivors
Trump visits Florida shooting survivors

The arrival of Trump and his wife Melania came at the end of a difficult day for the families of those killed in Wednesday's rampage at a high school in Parkland, Florida, who learned that the carnage could perhaps have been averted.
US Commerce Department recommends steep metals tariffs
US Commerce Department recommends steep metals tariffs

Trump to consider report suggesting high tariffs or quotas on steel and aluminum imports
Israeli army opens fire on Palestinians dozens injured
Israeli army opens fire on Palestinians, dozens injured

Army uses live ammunition, rubber bullets to disperse stone-throwing Palestinians in West Bank, Gaza
Moscow expects US to close safe zone in northern Syria
Moscow expects US to close safe zone in northern Syria

Kremlin accuses US of cooperation with PKK
Mexico hit by major earthquake of magnitude 7 5
Mexico hit by major earthquake of magnitude 7.5

No damage was reported at the moment
Iraq receives first batch of Russian T-90 battle tanks
Iraq receives first batch of Russian T-90 battle tanks

Tanks to be integrated into Iraqi armed forces 'within days', Defense Ministry source says.
4 Palestinians hurt in W Bank clashes with Israel army
4 Palestinians hurt in W. Bank clashes with Israel army

Army uses teargas and live ammunition to disperse stone-throwing Palestinians in West Bank city of Nablus
NATO chief calls on Turkey Greece to ease tensions
NATO chief calls on Turkey, Greece to ease tensions

Jens Stoltenberg speaks about recent events near the Kardak islets in Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece
Palestine's Raed Salah gets 6 more months in solitary
Palestine's Raed Salah gets 6 more months in solitary

Israeli authorities arrested resistance icon last summer for allegedly 'inciting violence'  
Turkish Cypriot coalition govt wins vote of confidence
Turkish Cypriot coalition govt wins vote of confidence

After snap election last month in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, 4 parties form new coalition government  
US state secretary arrives in Lebanon meets president
US state secretary arrives in Lebanon, meets president

Rex Tillerson also plans to meet Lebanese PM and parliament speaker before wrapping up regional tour in Turkey
US and Russia dispute over Syria in UN Security Council
US and Russia dispute over Syria in UN Security Council

UN envoys of Washington and Moscow blamed each other for atrocities in Syria
Canada to strike new deal with indigenous peoples
Canada to strike new deal with indigenous peoples

Communities suffering from high suicide rates among youth, unsafe drinking water
17 confirmed dead in US school shooting
17 confirmed dead in US school shooting

Police identify 19-year-old former high school student Nikolaus Cruz as suspected shooter  

News

Syria tops agenda of Munich Security Conference
Syria tops agenda of Munich Security Conference

Israel warns Syria regime against chemical weapons use
Israel warns Syria regime against chemical weapons use

France will strike Syria if chemical weapons use proven
France will strike Syria if chemical weapons use proven

Turks in Canada pray for military success in Syria
Turks in Canada pray for military success in Syria

Turkish forces hit PKK/PYD targets in northern Syria
Turkish forces hit PKK PYD targets in northern Syria

Syrian regime, Russian strikes kill 230 civilians: UN
Syrian regime Russian strikes kill 230 civilians UN






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 