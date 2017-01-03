Trump visits Florida shooting survivors

World Bulletin / News Desk
US President Donald Trump on Friday visited a Florida hospital to offer comfort to those wounded in a mass school shooting, after the FBI admitted it mishandled a tip about the troubled teen behind the massacre that left 17 dead.
The FBI admitted it had received a chilling warning in January from a tipster who said the 19-year-old gunman, Nikolas Cruz, could be planning a mass shooting, but that agents had failed to follow up.
At Broward Health North Hospital, where Trump met with survivors of the shooting, the president thanked the doctors, nurses and first responders for their "incredible" work, and described the carnage as "very sad."
He and his wife then headed to the Broward County sheriff's office, where they met with Florida Governor Rick Scott, Senator Marco Rubio, Sheriff Scott Israel and other law enforcement officers.
Trump told the group he had met with a female survivor who had been shot four times, including in the lung, adding that quick first responders had saved her life.
"Give them a raise," he said.
He later tweeted several pictures of himself and Melania, visiting with a survivor and her family, as well as posing with hospital staff.
"We are committed to working with state and local leaders to help secure our schools, and tackle the difficult issue of mental health," Trump wrote in an Instagram post alongside the picture.
The president's visit to the Parkland area north of Miami came amid growing anger among parents and students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School over America's seeming unwillingness to toughen gun control laws.
"My princess wasn't safe in that school," said Andrew Pollack, speaking at the funeral of his 18-year-old daughter Meadow.
"Please pray that this horrific tragedy never happens to another family."
At the evening briefing at the sheriff's department, Rubio said: "This is a community and a state that is in deep pain and they want action to make sure this doesn't happen again."
Trump replied: "You can count on it."
"Deal of the Century" refers to a back-channel U.S. plan to settle the Palestine-Israel dispute
Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete and Alejandro Murat, governor of the state of Oaxaca, were on their way to survey the scene of the destruction left by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake when the accident occurred, the interior ministry tweeted.
The arrival of Trump and his wife Melania came at the end of a difficult day for the families of those killed in Wednesday's rampage at a high school in Parkland, Florida, who learned that the carnage could perhaps have been averted.
Trump to consider report suggesting high tariffs or quotas on steel and aluminum imports
Army uses live ammunition, rubber bullets to disperse stone-throwing Palestinians in West Bank, Gaza
Tanks to be integrated into Iraqi armed forces 'within days', Defense Ministry source says.
Army uses teargas and live ammunition to disperse stone-throwing Palestinians in West Bank city of Nablus
Jens Stoltenberg speaks about recent events near the Kardak islets in Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece
Israeli authorities arrested resistance icon last summer for allegedly 'inciting violence'
After snap election last month in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, 4 parties form new coalition government
Rex Tillerson also plans to meet Lebanese PM and parliament speaker before wrapping up regional tour in Turkey
UN envoys of Washington and Moscow blamed each other for atrocities in Syria
Communities suffering from high suicide rates among youth, unsafe drinking water
Police identify 19-year-old former high school student Nikolaus Cruz as suspected shooter