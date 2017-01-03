Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:51, 17 February 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
Update: 15:42, 17 February 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Trump visits Florida shooting survivors
Trump visits Florida shooting survivors

The arrival of Trump and his wife Melania came at the end of a difficult day for the families of those killed in Wednesday's rampage at a high school in Parkland, Florida, who learned that the carnage could perhaps have been averted.

World Bulletin / News Desk

US President Donald Trump on Friday visited a Florida hospital to offer comfort to those wounded in a mass school shooting, after the FBI admitted it mishandled a tip about the troubled teen behind the massacre that left 17 dead.

The FBI admitted it had received a chilling warning in January from a tipster who said the 19-year-old gunman, Nikolas Cruz, could be planning a mass shooting, but that agents had failed to follow up.

At Broward Health North Hospital, where Trump met with survivors of the shooting, the president thanked the doctors, nurses and first responders for their "incredible" work, and described the carnage as "very sad."

He and his wife then headed to the Broward County sheriff's office, where they met with Florida Governor Rick Scott, Senator Marco Rubio, Sheriff Scott Israel and other law enforcement officers.

Trump told the group he had met with a female survivor who had been shot four times, including in the lung, adding that quick first responders had saved her life.

"Give them a raise," he said.

He later tweeted several pictures of himself and Melania, visiting with a survivor and her family, as well as posing with hospital staff.

"We are committed to working with state and local leaders to help secure our schools, and tackle the difficult issue of mental health," Trump wrote in an Instagram post alongside the picture.

The president's visit to the Parkland area north of Miami came amid growing anger among parents and students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School over America's seeming unwillingness to toughen gun control laws.

"My princess wasn't safe in that school," said Andrew Pollack, speaking at the funeral of his 18-year-old daughter Meadow.

"Please pray that this horrific tragedy never happens to another family."

At the evening briefing at the sheriff's department, Rubio said: "This is a community and a state that is in deep pain and they want action to make sure this doesn't happen again."

Trump replied: "You can count on it."

 

 



Related US Trump
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Palestinians to abort deal of century Hamas leader
Palestinians to abort ‘deal of century’: Hamas leader

"Deal of the Century" refers to a back-channel U.S. plan to settle the Palestine-Israel dispute
Mexico minister survives helicopter crash
Mexico minister survives helicopter crash

Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete and Alejandro Murat, governor of the state of Oaxaca, were on their way to survey the scene of the destruction left by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake when the accident occurred, the interior ministry tweeted.
Trump visits Florida shooting survivors
Trump visits Florida shooting survivors

The arrival of Trump and his wife Melania came at the end of a difficult day for the families of those killed in Wednesday's rampage at a high school in Parkland, Florida, who learned that the carnage could perhaps have been averted.
US Commerce Department recommends steep metals tariffs
US Commerce Department recommends steep metals tariffs

Trump to consider report suggesting high tariffs or quotas on steel and aluminum imports
Israeli army opens fire on Palestinians dozens injured
Israeli army opens fire on Palestinians, dozens injured

Army uses live ammunition, rubber bullets to disperse stone-throwing Palestinians in West Bank, Gaza
Moscow expects US to close safe zone in northern Syria
Moscow expects US to close safe zone in northern Syria

Kremlin accuses US of cooperation with PKK
Mexico hit by major earthquake of magnitude 7 5
Mexico hit by major earthquake of magnitude 7.5

No damage was reported at the moment
Iraq receives first batch of Russian T-90 battle tanks
Iraq receives first batch of Russian T-90 battle tanks

Tanks to be integrated into Iraqi armed forces 'within days', Defense Ministry source says.
4 Palestinians hurt in W Bank clashes with Israel army
4 Palestinians hurt in W. Bank clashes with Israel army

Army uses teargas and live ammunition to disperse stone-throwing Palestinians in West Bank city of Nablus
NATO chief calls on Turkey Greece to ease tensions
NATO chief calls on Turkey, Greece to ease tensions

Jens Stoltenberg speaks about recent events near the Kardak islets in Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece
Palestine's Raed Salah gets 6 more months in solitary
Palestine's Raed Salah gets 6 more months in solitary

Israeli authorities arrested resistance icon last summer for allegedly 'inciting violence'  
Turkish Cypriot coalition govt wins vote of confidence
Turkish Cypriot coalition govt wins vote of confidence

After snap election last month in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, 4 parties form new coalition government  
US state secretary arrives in Lebanon meets president
US state secretary arrives in Lebanon, meets president

Rex Tillerson also plans to meet Lebanese PM and parliament speaker before wrapping up regional tour in Turkey
US and Russia dispute over Syria in UN Security Council
US and Russia dispute over Syria in UN Security Council

UN envoys of Washington and Moscow blamed each other for atrocities in Syria
Canada to strike new deal with indigenous peoples
Canada to strike new deal with indigenous peoples

Communities suffering from high suicide rates among youth, unsafe drinking water
17 confirmed dead in US school shooting
17 confirmed dead in US school shooting

Police identify 19-year-old former high school student Nikolaus Cruz as suspected shooter  

News


US and Russia dispute over Syria in UN Security Council
US and Russia dispute over Syria in UN Security Council

Why the US lost Turkey’s trust
Why the US lost Turkey s trust

Pentagon seeks to invest $550M on PYD/PKK in FY2019
Pentagon seeks to invest 550M on PYD PKK in FY2019

Turkish FM: Ties with US at 'very critical point’
Turkish FM Ties with US at 'very critical point

US envoy Tillerson in Egypt at start of Mideast tour
US envoy Tillerson in Egypt at start of Mideast tour

Second judge blocks Trump from ending DACA
Second judge blocks Trump from ending DACA

Trump offers condolences to Putin over plane crash
Trump offers condolences to Putin over plane crash

Trump signs budget bill to reopen government
Trump signs budget bill to reopen government

PM May in phone call with President Trump 
PM May in phone call with President Trump

Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system

Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 