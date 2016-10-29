Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:17, 20 February 2018 Tuesday
America-Canada
14:53, 20 February 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Trudeau tours India amid quips PM being given 'cold shoulder'
Trudeau tours India amid quips PM being given 'cold shoulder'

Trudeau addressed a business conference in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, attended by leaders from the Tata conglomerate, IT giants Infosys and pharmaceutical major Jubilant Life Sciences.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met India's corporate titans on Tuesday as he pursued a tour of the country marred by reports he has been snubbed by political leaders.

But Indian and Canadian media said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sidestepped his Canadian counterpart over the Trudeau administration's perceived support for Sikh separatists and dealings with Sikh groups in Canada. 

Canada is home to roughly half a million Sikhs and a significant number appear to back a decades-long Sikh campaign in India's northern Punjab state for an independent homeland of Khalistan. 

Trudeau was received by a junior minister when he arrived at New Delhi airport on Saturday and by district officials when he visited the historic Taj Mahal monument in Agra the next day. 

Modi often meets leading heads of government at the airport with bear hugs and cheerful photo-ops. 

He was again missing however when Trudeau visited Modi's home state of Gujarat on Monday.

The social media-savvy Modi, who has 40.4 million Twitter followers, is also yet to tweet a welcome message to Trudeau as he does customarily for other leaders.

The nationalist Hindu premier shared a photo of himself meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani the same day that Trudeau landed.

"The Khalistan issue, which has kept India-Canada ties on ice through three decades from 1980, has resurfaced, taking away much of the warmth" during Trudeau's visit, the Hindu daily said Tuesday.

An Indian government source denied there was a snub in comments reported by several media outlets.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Trudeau tours India amid quips PM being given 'cold shoulder'
Trudeau tours India amid quips PM being given 'cold shoulder'

Trudeau addressed a business conference in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, attended by leaders from the Tata conglomerate, IT giants Infosys and pharmaceutical major Jubilant Life Sciences.
US fighter jet drops fuel tanks in Japan accident
US fighter jet drops fuel tanks in Japan accident

The incident, which caused no injuries, is the latest in a string of accidents involving the US military that have prompted concern from Japanese officials and renewed criticism of the US military presence in the country.
Iraq receives 36 out of 73 Russian T-90 battle tanks
Iraq receives 36 out of 73 Russian T-90 battle tanks

Rest of the tanks will be delivered in April, forming a fully armored unit, says Iraqi Army Chief of Staff
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey N Iraq
4 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey, N Iraq

Terrorists were reportedly plotting to attack Turkish bases
Relief turns to horror in Mexico helicopter crash
Relief turns to horror in Mexico helicopter crash

No one died. People's houses were still standing.
Israeli army strikes southern Gaza after rocket fire
Israeli army strikes southern Gaza after rocket fire

Israeli army says the attack came after rocket fire from Gaza
2 troops killed in ISIL blast in Iraq's Anbar
2 troops killed in ISIL blast in Iraq's Anbar

Five others also injured during the bomb attack
Hamas denies US accusations on Gaza misery
Hamas denies US accusations on Gaza misery

Trump's special representative has blamed Hamas for causing "misery" in Gaza
Mexican presidential race to kick off with nominations
Mexican presidential race to kick off with nominations

It is still a wide-open race to succeed President Enrique Pena Nieto, who is deeply unpopular heading into the final stretch of his six-year term in a Mexico beset by endless corruption scandals and record levels of violent crime.
Trump turns on FBI over school shooting
Trump turns on FBI over school shooting

His comments came as he faces criticism from survivors of the attack over his ties to the powerful National Rifle Association, and after several thousand rallied in Florida to demand urgent action on gun control.
Brazil's Temer announces new security ministry to combat violence
Brazil's Temer announces new security ministry to combat violence

Temer came to the city to meet Governor Luiz Fernando Pezao, several ministers and General Walter Souza Braga Netto, who will lead the operation and who was in charge of coordinating security when the city hosted the 2016 Olympic Games.
ISIL doesn t represent Islam Iraqi PM
ISIL doesn’t represent Islam: Iraqi PM

Muslims have suffered the most by far from ISIL’s terrorist attacks, Iraqi premier tells Munich Security Conference
2 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on Gaza
2 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on Gaza

Israel struck six targets affiliated with Hamas's armed wing in Gaza Strip, Palestinian security source says
US to work with Turkey on liberated areas in Syria
US to work with Turkey on liberated areas in Syria

Washington concurs with Ankara on need for locals taking control of liberated areas, says US defense secretary
Israeli army opens fire on Palestinians dozens injured
Israeli army opens fire on Palestinians, dozens injured

Army uses live ammunition, rubber bullets to disperse stone-throwing Palestinians in West Bank, Gaza
Palestinians to abort deal of century Hamas leader
Palestinians to abort ‘deal of century’: Hamas leader

"Deal of the Century" refers to a back-channel U.S. plan to settle the Palestine-Israel dispute





World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 