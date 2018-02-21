Trump phones Mexican president over copter crash

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Donald Trump phoned his Mexican counterpart Tuesday to offer condolences to the families of those killed when a helicopter surveying damage from a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake crashed in southern Mexico.

"President [Enrique] Peña Nieto returned the sentiment and expressed Mexico’s solidarity with the United States following the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida," the White House said in a statement.

The earthquake struck the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca on Friday. A military helicopter surveying the damage crashed while landing, killing at least 13 people who were on the ground.

During his call with Pena Nieto, Trump "underscored his commitment to expanding cooperation between the United States and Mexico on security, trade and immigration", the White House said.