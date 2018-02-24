Worldbulletin News

21:09, 24 February 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
Update: 12:32, 24 February 2018 Saturday

Trump campaign aide to plead guilty
Trump campaign aide to plead guilty

Rick Gates expected at Washington. courthouse Friday

World Bulletin / News Desk

A former Donald Trump campaign aide is expected to plead guilty later Friday to charges by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and possibly cooperate with the ongoing investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Rick Gates is expected to appear before District Judge Amy Berman Jackson at the federal courthouse in Washington, DC later Friday

The plea could indicate Gates is planning to cooperate with the investigation against long-time associate and Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, or other top campaign officials.

Mueller's probe has been gaining traction, indicting 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities last week for allegedly working to undermine the U.S. democratic process.

On Wednesday, Mueller added a bevy of fresh charges against Manafort and Gates

In all, a federal grand jury in Virginia returned a 32-count indictment, including 16 counts related to providing false individual income tax returns, seven counts of failure to report foreign bank accounts, five counts of bank fraud conspiracy and four counts of bank fraud.

Gates and Manafort were charged with money laundering last year tied to their work for Ukrainian interests.

It is unclear which charges Gates will be pleading guilty to Friday or what he would provide to the special counsel's investigation.



No Comment Yet
