US imposes 'largest ever sanctions tranche' on N.Korea

The U.S. on Friday imposed what senior officials called the "largest ever sanctions tranche" against North Korea.
The economic penalties are aimed at curbing Pyongyang's sanctions-evasions practices that facilitate coal and fuel transports, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.
In all, 27 shipping and trade companies have been designated, as well as 28 vessels and one individual.
The Treasury Department, in conjunction with the State Department and the U.S. Coast Guard, is issuing a global shipping advisory intended to alert the world to North Korea's "deceptive shipping practices", the official said.
"We expect companies and countries to comply with and enforce these sanctions and we will not hesitate to take action against those who do not," she said. "We are very much closing in on one of the primary means that the regime uses to sustain and finance itself and evade sanctions."
President Donald Trump is expected to address the new penalties Friday at a conservative gathering in Washington.
