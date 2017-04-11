Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:09, 24 February 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
Update: 17:37, 24 February 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Florida to station police officer at every school
Florida to station police officer at every school

President Donald Trump repeated his call, meanwhile, for arming some of America's teachers and claimed the controversial proposal was increasingly drawing support.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A police officer will be stationed at every public school in Florida, the state's governor announced Friday as part of a plan to improve security following last week's deadly high school shooting.

The push to make schools safer came as the local sheriff's office released details of nearly two dozen visits to the residences of Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old behind the assault at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida.

Speaking at a news conference in the state capital Tallahassee, Republican Governor Rick Scott unveiled a $450 million security plan in response to the Valentine's Day rampage.

"There is nothing more important than the safety of our children," Scott said. "We must take care of our kids."

"I am proposing at least one law enforcement officer for every 1,000 students," Scott said of putting police in public schools.

Asked about Trump's proposal that teachers carry concealed weapons, Scott replied: "My focus is on providing more law enforcement officers, not on arming the teachers."

Scott proposed a ban on "bump stocks" -- an accessory which turns a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic one -- and making it easier for courts "to prohibit a violent or mentally ill person from purchasing or possessing a firearm."

Scott also said the age for gun buyers in the state would be raised from 18 to 21 -- a move opposed by the powerful National Rifle Association (NRA) gun lobby.

The governor stopped short, however, of endorsing a ban on assault weapons -- a demand of many of the teenagers who survived the shooting at Stoneman Douglas that left 14 of their classmates and three staff dead.

"I know there are some who are advocating a mass takeaway of Second Amendment rights for all Americans," Scott said -- referring to America's constitutional right to bear arms. "That is not the answer."

"Keeping guns away from dangerous people and people with mental issues is what we need to do," he said.

Trump also does not support a ban on semi-automatic weapons and in a speech to a conservative gathering near Washington, he returned again to his idea of arming teachers.



Related US police florida shooting
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Florida to station police officer at every school
Florida to station police officer at every school

President Donald Trump repeated his call, meanwhile, for arming some of America's teachers and claimed the controversial proposal was increasingly drawing support.
Israeli forces raid Bethlehem camp detain Palestinian
Israeli forces raid Bethlehem camp, detain Palestinian

Clashes oppose Israeli forces and local residents in Dehisha camp
US imposes 'largest ever sanctions tranche' on N Korea
US imposes 'largest ever sanctions tranche' on N.Korea

Economic penalties aimed at curbing Pyongyang's sanctions-evasions practices that facilitate coal, fuel transports
Trump campaign aide to plead guilty
Trump campaign aide to plead guilty

Rick Gates expected at Washington. courthouse Friday
Turkish Cypriots 'must be part' of drilling decisions
Turkish Cypriots 'must be part' of drilling decisions

Will of Turkish Cypriot people must be included in gas drilling process in the Mediterranean, says Turkish Cypriot premier
US to move its embassy to Jerusalem in May
US to move its embassy to Jerusalem in May

Embassy opening will coincide with Israel's 70th anniversary, State Department spokesperson says
UNSC postpones vote on ceasefire proposal in Syria
UNSC postpones vote on ceasefire proposal in Syria

Russia stalls a vote on a ceasefire allowing humanitarian access in Syria, US envoy to UN says
Canada condemns escalating situation in Syria
Canada condemns escalating situation in Syria

Canadian foreign minister says targeting civilians is violation of international humanitarian law  
US Spokesperson says some allied forces going to Afrin
US Spokesperson says some allied forces going to Afrin

Heather Nauert reiterates Turkish military operation in Afrin would cause a "distraction"
Israel green-lights 3 000 new Jerusalem settler units
Israel green-lights 3,000 new Jerusalem settler units

International law continues to view West Bank and East Jerusalem as 'occupied territories'
Abbas' UN address failed to reflect 'consensus' Hamas
Abbas' UN address failed to reflect 'consensus': Hamas

Hamas blasts Palestinian president's calls to resume talks with Israeli occupiers
Argentine truckers strike against austerity
Argentine truckers strike against austerity

Some say transport union leader Hugo Moyano is promoting the strike in a bid to avoid probe  
Mass shooting conspiracy theory video trends on YouTube
Mass shooting conspiracy theory video trends on YouTube

Video stating Florida school shooting survivor is an actor becomes top trending video on site before it is removed
Venezuela opposition to skip presidential polls
Venezuela opposition to skip presidential polls

Coalition of opposition parties say elections called by government do not offer them any guarantees
Hamas accuses Israel of torturing Palestinian MP
Hamas accuses Israel of torturing Palestinian MP

Twelve Palestinian lawmakers remain in Israeli custody
Israel detains 20 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 20 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the West Bank

News

Alleged Florida airport shooter pleads not guilty
Alleged Florida airport shooter pleads not guilty

Czech president wants hacker 'extradited to Russia' not US
Czech president wants hacker 'extradited to Russia' not US

US imposes 'largest ever sanctions tranche' on N.Korea
US imposes 'largest ever sanctions tranche' on N Korea

US to move its embassy to Jerusalem in May
US to move its embassy to Jerusalem in May

US Spokesperson says some allied forces going to Afrin
US Spokesperson says some allied forces going to Afrin

US pledges closer cooperation with Turkey
US pledges closer cooperation with Turkey

Flu killed 22 children last week in US
Flu killed 22 children last week in US

Germany: Police investigate arson attack on DITIB
Germany Police investigate arson attack on DITIB

Hong Kong police probe deadly bus accident
Hong Kong police probe deadly bus accident

LA school shooting an accident, say police
LA school shooting an accident say police

Turkey: 5 remanded in custody post anti-drug operations
Turkey 5 remanded in custody post anti-drug operations

Istanbul police arrest 9 over artifact smuggling
Istanbul police arrest 9 over artifact smuggling

Israeli police detain 6 Turkish nationals in Jerusalem
Israeli police detain 6 Turkish nationals in Jerusalem






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 