Trump communications chief to resign

World Bulletin / News Desk
Hicks, 29, is Trump's longest serving aide. She has worked with him since before the president announced his candidacy for America' highest office.
"There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump. I wish the President and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country," the model turned White House communications director said in a statement distributed by the White House.
She is not expected to leave her post immediately, but transition out over a period of weeks.
The announcement comes one day after Hicks testified before the House intelligence committee for eight hours, reportedly telling lawmakers that while she told white lies during her time in the White House she never lied about substantive issues, including the ongoing investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election.
The disclosure was first made public by the New York Times. The House committee is investigating what U.S. officials have called Russia's "influence campaign".
It is unclear why Hicks is exiting the White House, but she reportedly played a prominent role in crafting the public defense of Rob Porter, a White House official who left the White House amid disclosures of spousal abuse allegations from his two ex-wives that consequently led to revelations about dozens of White House officials operating under interim security clearances.
Hicks was dating Porter at the time, and the official White House timeline of his departure has come under media scrutiny.
Trump lauded Hicks for her performance, saying she has done "great work" during her time at the White House.
"She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person," Trump said in a statement. "I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future."
After Irish carriers Aer Lingus and Ryanair both said they would suspend flight operations, the airport said in a statement that "all other airlines are suspending operations from about 15:00 (1500 GMT) today" due to snow and ice.
Protesters decry reduction of US aid to UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees
'There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump,' Hope Hicks says
Terrorists reportedly opened harassing fire at Turkish military posts
Extremist groups mark Jewish holiday by converging on Islam's third-holiest site
The community of Parkland, Florida, where residents were plunged into tragedy two weeks ago, steeled itself for the resumption of classes at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where nearby flower-draped memorials and 17 white crosses pay tribute to the 14 students and three staff members who were murdered by a former student.
High court suggests immigrants awaiting status hearings can be detained indefinitely
Moscow plays both arsonist and firefighter, fueling tensions among all parties in Syria, says head of U.S. Central Command
Jared Kushner had been operating under the highest-level interim clearance along with dozens of other White House officials
Antonio Guterres says move aimed at using disarmament to maintain international peace, security
Move reportedly follows threats by Kurdistan Democratic Party to reassert presence in 'disputed' parts of Iraq
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged international community to help with Iraq's sovereignty, territorial integrity
'Under pressure, he choked and other people choked,' president says
President lauds China for efforts to curb North's economic activity, says 'Russia is sending in what China is taking out'
Unknown assailants use RPGs, automatic rifles against Iraqi Turkmen Front's office in Kirkuk city
Terrorists clash with security forces in Hawija district