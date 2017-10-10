Trump denies report national security advisor to exit

World Bulletin / News Desk
|
President Donald Trump strongly denied reports Thursday suggesting his national security advisor is on the way out.
Trump told H.R. McMaster during an Oval Office meeting the story is "fake news", and told the Army general he is "doing a great job", National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton said in a statement, recounting the meeting between the president and his advisor.
A White House spokesman was less definitive on the report, casting doubt on it but not issuing a full denial.
“We frequently face rumor and innuendo about senior administration officials. There are no personnel announcements at this time," spokesman Raj Shah said.
NBC News reported McMaster is expected to be replaced as early as next month in a move arranged by Trump's chief of staff, John Kelly.
If McMaster does depart his post he will be one of a long line of senior officials to exit the administration amid a fractious environment between the president and some of his closest aides. He took the post after Michael Flynn was forced to resign amid revelations he lied to senior officials, including the vice president, about his contacts with Russian officials.
McMaster's tenure has been turbulent to say the least. Most recently, Trump publicly disputed his advisor's appraisal of Russia's interference in the 2016 election after McMaster called it "incontrovertible".
"General McMaster forgot to say that the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians and that the only Collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC and the Dems. Remember the Dirty Dossier, Uranium, Speeches, Emails and the Podesta Company!" Trump exclaimed on Twitter in mid-February.
A possible replacement for McMaster is automotive executive Stephen Biegun, NBC reported citing five people familiar with the process. Biegun previously served on the National Security for two years from 2001-2003.
Biegun currently works at Ford Motor Company, and a spokesman told NBC "Steve has no plans to leave".
US is ready to defend itself at any time, Pentagon spokesperson says after Russia's new nuclear weapon announcement
Index contracts because of Trump tariff announcement, worries of global trade war
Trump tells H.R. McMaster during an Oval Office meeting the story is 'fake news'
After Irish carriers Aer Lingus and Ryanair both said they would suspend flight operations, the airport said in a statement that "all other airlines are suspending operations from about 15:00 (1500 GMT) today" due to snow and ice.
Protesters decry reduction of US aid to UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees
'There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump,' Hope Hicks says
Terrorists reportedly opened harassing fire at Turkish military posts
Extremist groups mark Jewish holiday by converging on Islam's third-holiest site
The community of Parkland, Florida, where residents were plunged into tragedy two weeks ago, steeled itself for the resumption of classes at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where nearby flower-draped memorials and 17 white crosses pay tribute to the 14 students and three staff members who were murdered by a former student.
High court suggests immigrants awaiting status hearings can be detained indefinitely
Moscow plays both arsonist and firefighter, fueling tensions among all parties in Syria, says head of U.S. Central Command
Jared Kushner had been operating under the highest-level interim clearance along with dozens of other White House officials
Antonio Guterres says move aimed at using disarmament to maintain international peace, security
Move reportedly follows threats by Kurdistan Democratic Party to reassert presence in 'disputed' parts of Iraq
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged international community to help with Iraq's sovereignty, territorial integrity
'Under pressure, he choked and other people choked,' president says