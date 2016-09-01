Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
01:06, 03 March 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
12:43, 02 March 2018 Friday

  • Share
US "not surprised" by recent Russia's nuclear threats
US

US is ready to defend itself at any time, Pentagon spokesperson says after Russia's new nuclear weapon announcement

World Bulletin / News Desk

Diversification of the U.S. nuclear capacity is to deter Russia's nuclear activities, the Pentagon said Thursday, adding that the U.S. is ready to defend itself at any time. 

"We need to ensure that our nuclear stockpile stays a credible nuclear deterrent. That's the key," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White told reporters. "We are prepared to defend this nation no matter what."

White's remarks came after Russian President Vladimir Putin on the same day, announced that they are building advanced nuclear weapons that will significantly boost the Kremlin's military capabilities.

According to Putin, the weapons include a nuclear-powered cruise missile, a nuclear-powered underwater drone and a new hypersonic missile.

"Now they need to take account of a new reality and understand that everything I have said today is not a bluff," the Russian president said, claiming that the nuclear-powered cruise missile was tested last year and boosts not only a "practically unlimited range" but also advanced maneuverability and speed.

"No one in the world has anything like that," he added. "It may appear someday, but by that time we will develop something new."

In response to Putin's announcement, White said the U.S. has been watching Russia and the Pentagon is not surprised.

Turning to a question about the U.S. missile defense system, she noted that missile defense has never been about Russia unlike the nuclear developments.

"Our stance has never been, they know very well that it's not about them, our missile defense has never been about them," White added.

"We need to ensure we have a credible nuclear deterrent and we are confident and are prepared to defend the nation no matter what."

Additionally, the White House said the Russian president “has confirmed what the United States government has known all along, which Russia has denied.

“Russia has been developing destabilizing weapons systems for over a decade in direct violations of its treaty obligations,” spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters.

“America is moving forward to modernize our nuclear arsenal and ensure our capabilities are unmatched.”

 


Related russia US
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Israel troops Palestinian youth clash near Gaza border
Israel troops, Palestinian youth clash near Gaza border

Palestinians continue to stage Friday rallies against US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital  
UN rights body to hold 'urgent debate' on E Ghouta
UN rights body to hold 'urgent debate' on E. Ghouta

UN's top human rights body agrees to hold an emergency session Friday amid worsening situation in Eastern Ghouta
US quot not surprised quot by recent Russia's nuclear threats
US "not surprised" by recent Russia's nuclear threats

US is ready to defend itself at any time, Pentagon spokesperson says after Russia's new nuclear weapon announcement
Dow sheds 420 points due to tariff concerns
Dow sheds 420 points due to tariff concerns

Index contracts because of Trump tariff announcement, worries of global trade war
Trump denies report national security advisor to exit
Trump denies report national security advisor to exit

Trump tells H.R. McMaster during an Oval Office meeting the story is 'fake news'  
Snow cancels all flights at Dublin airport
Snow cancels all flights at Dublin airport

After Irish carriers Aer Lingus and Ryanair both said they would suspend flight operations, the airport said in a statement that "all other airlines are suspending operations from about 15:00 (1500 GMT) today" due to snow and ice.
Gazan teachers students protest US funding cuts
Gazan teachers, students protest US funding cuts

Protesters decry reduction of US aid to UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees  
Trump communications chief to resign
Trump communications chief to resign

'There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump,' Hope Hicks says  
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Iraq
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Iraq

Terrorists reportedly opened harassing fire at Turkish military posts
Israeli settlers mark Purim holiday by storming Al-Aqsa
Israeli settlers mark Purim holiday by storming Al-Aqsa

Extremist groups mark Jewish holiday by converging on Islam's third-holiest site
Florida high schoolers to return to class 2 weeks after
Florida high schoolers to return to class 2 weeks after massacre

The community of Parkland, Florida, where residents were plunged into tragedy two weeks ago, steeled itself for the resumption of classes at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where nearby flower-draped memorials and 17 white crosses pay tribute to the 14 students and three staff members who were murdered by a former student.
US Supreme Court rules against hearings for immigrants
US Supreme Court rules against hearings for immigrants

High court suggests immigrants awaiting status hearings can be detained indefinitely
Russia Iran try to undercut US-Turkey relations
Russia, Iran try to undercut US-Turkey relations

Moscow plays both arsonist and firefighter, fueling tensions among all parties in Syria, says head of U.S. Central Command
Trump son-in-law's security clearance downgraded
Trump son-in-law's security clearance downgraded

Jared Kushner had been operating under the highest-level interim clearance along with dozens of other White House officials
Global disarmament initiative being prepared says Guterres
Global disarmament initiative being prepared says Guterres

Antonio Guterres says move aimed at using disarmament to maintain international peace, security  
Baghdad sends police reinforcements to oil-rich Kirkuk
Baghdad sends police reinforcements to oil-rich Kirkuk

Move reportedly follows threats by Kurdistan Democratic Party to reassert presence in 'disputed' parts of Iraq

News

Russian, Turkish foreign ministers to meet in Moscow
Russian Turkish foreign ministers to meet in Moscow

Russia, Iran try to undercut US-Turkey relations
Russia Iran try to undercut US-Turkey relations

Iraq expects $5B from Russia for economic recovery
Iraq expects 5B from Russia for economic recovery

Russia nixes UN resolution citing Iran for Yemen arms
Russia nixes UN resolution citing Iran for Yemen arms

Czech president wants hacker 'extradited to Russia' not US
Czech president wants hacker 'extradited to Russia' not US

Russia opposes UN ceasefire resolution on Syria
Russia opposes UN ceasefire resolution on Syria

US can't dictate which terror groups to fight
US can't dictate which terror groups to fight

Afghan Taliban calls on US to start direct talks
Afghan Taliban calls on US to start direct talks

Study finds increasing childhood obesity in US
Study finds increasing childhood obesity in US

Talks depend on denuclearization: US to North Korea
Talks depend on denuclearization US to North Korea

Who is speaking on behalf of the US?
Who is speaking on behalf of the US

N. Korea slams latest US sanctions as 'act of war'
N Korea slams latest US sanctions as 'act of war'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 