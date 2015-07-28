UN rights body to hold 'urgent debate' on E. Ghouta

World Bulletin / News Desk

The UN Human Rights Council is set to convene for an "urgent debate" later on Friday on the deteriorating situation in Syria's besieged Eastern Ghouta.

The meeting follows a request from the U.K. on Thursday, the council's spokesman, Rolando Gomez, told a news conference in Geneva.

The Syrian regime opposed the holding of such a debate in the UN Human Rights Council, claiming it "would embolden terrorist and militant groups attacking Damascus".

Russia also rejected the council meeting, arguing it was "useless and counter-productive".