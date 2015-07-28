Worldbulletin News

UN rights body to hold 'urgent debate' on E. Ghouta
UN rights body to hold 'urgent debate' on E. Ghouta

UN's top human rights body agrees to hold an emergency session Friday amid worsening situation in Eastern Ghouta

World Bulletin / News Desk

The UN Human Rights Council is set to convene for an "urgent debate" later on Friday on the deteriorating situation in Syria's besieged Eastern Ghouta.

The meeting follows a request from the U.K. on Thursday, the council's spokesman, Rolando Gomez, told a news conference in Geneva.

The Syrian regime opposed the holding of such a debate in the UN Human Rights Council, claiming it "would embolden terrorist and militant groups attacking Damascus".

Russia also rejected the council meeting, arguing it was "useless and counter-productive".



