Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
01:44, 04 March 2018 Sunday
America-Canada
12:44, 03 March 2018 Saturday

  • Share
US permanently cuts staff at Cuba embassy
US permanently cuts staff at Cuba embassy

Health, safety, well-being of US government personnel, family members of greatest concern, State Dept. says

World Bulletin / News Desk

The U.S. moved Friday to make permanent previously established staff reductions prompted by what officials have deemed "health attacks" on personnel at Washington's Cuban embassy.

The U.S. drew down its diplomatic footprint in Havana by about 60 percent last year after a series of mysterious illnesses that affected its personnel. There is still no known cause for the spate of ailments, which included hearing loss, nausea and difficulties walking.

Those affected reported hearing a high pitched sound before falling ill, but little else is known about the mysterious events. Cuba has denied any involvement or knowledge of the attacks. An investigation is ongoing.

The new staffing plan will take effect March 5 after the initial six-month drawdown window draws to a close Sunday.

"The embassy will continue to operate with the minimum personnel necessary to perform core diplomatic and consular functions, similar to the level of emergency staffing maintained during ordered departure," the State Department said in a statement.

No family will be allowed to accompany diplomatic staff stationed at the U.S. embassy, according to the department.

"The health, safety, and well-being of U.S. government personnel and family members are of the greatest concern for Secretary [of State Rex] Tillerson and were a key factor in the decision to reduce the number of personnel assigned to Havana," the agency added.



Related US Cuba
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
2 confirmed dead in US university dorm shooting
2 confirmed dead in US university dorm shooting

19-year-old suspect still at large, authorities say
Baghdad Erbil still at loggerheads over budget
Baghdad, Erbil still at loggerheads over budget

Central government wants to reduce KRG's share of national budget from 17 to 12.6 percent
US permanently cuts staff at Cuba embassy
US permanently cuts staff at Cuba embassy

Health, safety, well-being of US government personnel, family members of greatest concern, State Dept. says
West Virginia schools closed due to teachers strike
West Virginia schools closed due to teachers strike

State Republicans for second time refused giving state teachers pay raise
US quot not surprised quot by recent Russia's nuclear threats
US "not surprised" by recent Russia's nuclear threats

US is ready to defend itself at any time, Pentagon spokesperson says after Russia's new nuclear weapon announcement
Israel troops Palestinian youth clash near Gaza border
Israel troops, Palestinian youth clash near Gaza border

Palestinians continue to stage Friday rallies against US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital  
UN rights body to hold 'urgent debate' on E Ghouta
UN rights body to hold 'urgent debate' on E. Ghouta

UN's top human rights body agrees to hold an emergency session Friday amid worsening situation in Eastern Ghouta
Dow sheds 420 points due to tariff concerns
Dow sheds 420 points due to tariff concerns

Index contracts because of Trump tariff announcement, worries of global trade war
Trump denies report national security advisor to exit
Trump denies report national security advisor to exit

Trump tells H.R. McMaster during an Oval Office meeting the story is 'fake news'  
Snow cancels all flights at Dublin airport
Snow cancels all flights at Dublin airport

After Irish carriers Aer Lingus and Ryanair both said they would suspend flight operations, the airport said in a statement that "all other airlines are suspending operations from about 15:00 (1500 GMT) today" due to snow and ice.
Gazan teachers students protest US funding cuts
Gazan teachers, students protest US funding cuts

Protesters decry reduction of US aid to UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees  
Trump communications chief to resign
Trump communications chief to resign

'There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump,' Hope Hicks says  
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Iraq
4 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Iraq

Terrorists reportedly opened harassing fire at Turkish military posts
Israeli settlers mark Purim holiday by storming Al-Aqsa
Israeli settlers mark Purim holiday by storming Al-Aqsa

Extremist groups mark Jewish holiday by converging on Islam's third-holiest site
Florida high schoolers to return to class 2 weeks after
Florida high schoolers to return to class 2 weeks after massacre

The community of Parkland, Florida, where residents were plunged into tragedy two weeks ago, steeled itself for the resumption of classes at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where nearby flower-draped memorials and 17 white crosses pay tribute to the 14 students and three staff members who were murdered by a former student.
US Supreme Court rules against hearings for immigrants
US Supreme Court rules against hearings for immigrants

High court suggests immigrants awaiting status hearings can be detained indefinitely

News

US to refrain from returning diplomats to Cuba
US to refrain from returning diplomats to Cuba

Canada sent doctor to Cuba to examine embassy staff
Canada sent doctor to Cuba to examine embassy staff

EU foreign policy chief says 'blockade' of Cuba not solution
EU foreign policy chief says 'blockade' of Cuba not solution

Cuba authorizes sending text messages to US phones
Cuba authorizes sending text messages to US phones

Cuba marks 1st anniversary of Fidel Castro's passing
Cuba marks 1st anniversary of Fidel Castro's passing

US tightens restrictions on travel to Cuba
US tightens restrictions on travel to Cuba

2 confirmed dead in US university dorm shooting
2 confirmed dead in US university dorm shooting

US "not surprised" by recent Russia's nuclear threats
US quot not surprised quot by recent Russia's nuclear threats

US can't dictate which terror groups to fight
US can't dictate which terror groups to fight

Afghan Taliban calls on US to start direct talks
Afghan Taliban calls on US to start direct talks

Study finds increasing childhood obesity in US
Study finds increasing childhood obesity in US

Talks depend on denuclearization: US to North Korea
Talks depend on denuclearization US to North Korea






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 